Alan Wake 2 Witchfinder’s Station Computer Password Code

There’s something awry in the rural town of Bright Falls. Not only has there been a series of grisly murders, but the eponymous best-selling author has gone missing. On your investigation into these mysteries, you’ll soon come upon a puzzle near Cauldron Lake. Here’s how to solve the Witchfinder’s Station Computer puzzle in Alan Wake 2.

What’s the Witchfinder’s Station Computer Password Code?

Soon after defeating Nightingale in the Overlap, players will be given free rein to explore the woodland area near Cauldron Lake. Once you head over a bridge in the northern section of the map, you’ll stumble upon a building called the Witchfinder’s Station.

Inside is a computer nestled under the stairs, though it’s locked by a password. To cut a long story short, the specific password code to access the computer is 2547.

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

How Do You Figure Out the Password in Witchfinder’s Station?

Even though we found it really tricky trying to solve the password, the solution is simple: the 4-digit password code is actually written on a small post-it note that’s stuck on the computer screen on the bottom left-hand side.

Thing is, because of how dark it is in the building, it’s really hard to see what exactly is written on the post-it note. Thankfully though, if you switch on your torch (by pressing the Circle button on PS5 or B button on Xbox) and you manoeuver Saga Anderson into the right position, you can just about make out the specific code.

What Is the Reward for Unlocking the Computer in the Witchfinder’s Station?

Once you’ve unlocked the computer with the correct code, you’ll gain access to two emails. Ultimately, these emails are from the Federal Bureau of Control and shed light on the nursery rhyme puzzles dotted around the area. You can still solve the puzzles without reading these emails, though they do add some extra narrative detail as to who is orchestrating them.

And, voila! That’s all we have on how to solve the Witchfinder’s Station Computer puzzle in Alan Wake 2. For more, here’s how to open the Coffee World Well cult stash and how to open the Hunting Shack cult stash. Otherwise, why not browse our further coverage down below?