How to Open Coffee World Well Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2

For those scratching their heads over how to open the Coffee World Well Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2, this guide will point you in the right direction.

Within darkness lies plenty of potential to hide things, and in the case of Alan Wake 2, it could be a cute lunchbox, a Word of Power, or sometimes, the stash of the cult behind some truly gruesome ritualistic killings.

How to Open the Coffee World Well Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2

Image Source: 505 Games via Twinfinite

Located in the Huotari Well area of Coffee World, this Cult Stash is quite an obvious find next to a tree. However, getting it opened is a whole other matter.

The clue given to players can be found on the box itself, showing the Coffee World mascot positioned behind what appears to be wires. Crucially, there is also a message asking the question: “What hides behind that smile?”

Image Source: 505 Games via Twinfinite

This will point players back in the direction of the big mascot statue. Backtrack all the way to the mascot, but look for a break in the fences around it. This is the only way you will be able to get behind the statue, and fulfill your part in the hint given.

Once near the statue, look in the area just behind it, and on the ground will appear the prompt to dig up the key to the stash. All you have to do now is to go back to the Cult Stash, use the key, and obtain your reward.

Image Source: 505 Games via Twinfinite

And there you go, the complete steps required to help you open the Coffee World Well Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2.