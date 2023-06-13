5 Letter Words With LUN in the Middle – Wordle Game Help

New York Times

Wordle, now owned and operated by the New York Times, is still throwing up daily word puzzles for players to solve. Sometimes the letters you get in your early guesses are unhelpful – that’s where we come in. Here are all the Wordle words with LUN in the middle.

Five Letter Words With LUN in the Middle

All the following words have been tested in Wordle itself. That means they could be the word you’re after to complete the day’s puzzle – but they will take up a guess as you use them. In the words of the dude at the end of Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, choose wisely.

blunk

blunt

clung

clunk

flung

flunk

plunk

slung

slunk

Even though there’s only nine words it can be if you’ve got the LUN in the middle nailed down, that’s more than enough to cause you issues. Ensure you’re using Wordle’s feedback sensibly. We’re adamant that it’s the way to minimize the number of turns it takes you to solve Wordle.

A green letter after a guess means that tile is ideally placed; a yellow letter needs to shift but does feature; a grey tile should be ignored for the remainder of the day’s game because it does not feature. If you’re still struggling, we recommend you look at our daily Wordle answer guide which, after a few hints and tips, will straight up give you the answer.

That’s all the five letter words with LUN in the middle to help you in Wordle! If you’re after yet more daily puzzles in the vein of Wordle, check out Jumble or Waffle. If you want to branch out to maths, have a look at Digits!

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

