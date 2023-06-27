Why Final Fantasy 16 Should Pave the Way for the Future of the Series

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Over the years, I’ve dabbled with the Final Fantasy franchise but never quite got into it since I wasn’t the best with turned-based combat. Even if each installment was a stand-alone, I was still overwhelmed by its expansive lore and terminology, making me feel like I was too late to the game and couldn’t catch up. That is until I dove into the incredibly beginner-friendly Final Fantasy 16, which almost guides you every step of the way.

What first drew me in was the gripping narrative of the beginning act, somewhat reminiscent of the Game of Thrones storyline, where I found myself crying over characters I had just met. It also helped that Final Fantasy 16 truly hones in on its real-time action, previously shown in a few titles. The more I progressed in my journey, the more I felt like I could see a brighter future for the franchise, given my better understanding of the lore and the smooth mechanics of combat.

Now, I don’t by any means despise the past games; in fact, FF16 makes me want to try my hand at the rest of the franchise due to its compelling story alone. Yet, if the series used this latest entry as a foundation for future games, then you can call me a bonafide fan for life.

So, you may wonder: Why should Final Fantasy 16 be the footing for the next phase in the series? Well, there’s a lot of factors that come into play, but when it comes down to it, it’s all about the beginner-friendly mechanics, characters, and the game’s riveting narrative.

Starting with the user-friendly side, the gear collection is probably one of the best aspects of FF16 due to its helpful features. For instance, the Ring of Timely Strikes and The Ring of Timely Assistance automatically trigger complex moves and Torgal’s commands without the stress of pressing them at the right time. Despite being deeper into the game, I continue to use this equipment, as it makes combat feel much more manageable than my past struggles with other titles.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The fighting styles are also so much fun to play while you zoom around the battlefield with a charged strike and send enemies flying for an aerial attack. It almost reminds me of the fluid movement of Marvel’s Spider-Man and the Batman: Arkham series, and it made grinding feel less like a hassle and more like an entertaining initiative.

Another helpful mechanic is the exploration system, in which Torgal will guide players to their destination whenever they are lost. I can’t tell you how often I’ve gotten headaches from not knowing where to go in games, yet Final Fantasy 16 ultimately gets rid of this worry by showing you a clear indication of the next destination. Even side quests and the Alliant Reports will mark waypoints on the map for items or people of interest, allowing you to complete a ton of missions quickly.

Nonetheless, I wish there were more challenges regarding this aspect, but I believe it can make things easier for those just starting in the RPG world or Final Fantasy in general.

Out of all the mechanics, one of my favorites is the respawn, a system that replenishes all your potions and relatively keeps the enemy’s health bar in its current state rather than restarting all over again. So, if you get knocked down during a boss’s stage two phase, they’ll still be in this state when you return, along with a restock of your inventory. This is the first time I’ve experienced something as generous as this, considering that games generally force you to repeat the battle process after death.

Aside from the accessible gameplay, the lore is a lot easier to understand through its various options that will explain certain concepts. Whenever you see a word or character name that you aren’t familiar with, you can instantly learn about them in the Active Time Lore during cutscenes. Even more so, you can explore the entire timeline with Harpocrates’ Thousand Tomes, the Situation Map, and the Grand Cast.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Players won’t be as inundated with the franchise’s complex lore by having these multiple reference points. Final Fantasy 16’s narrative is also just plain fun to watch, and I found myself binge-playing it to unravel the mystery of Clive’s powers and the rest of the cast. With questions like, Why does his mother hate him so much? Or did this character really die? In return, it gives the player more than enough reason to stick with the story.

On top of that, the land of Valisthea is so full of life, whether it be the quirky dialogue of NPCs or the side adventures. The residents will also react to your actions by thanking you for helping someone or when you light up a fast travel point. Additionally, the medieval aspect is a nice touch to the world’s atmosphere and landscape, and it truly made me feel like I was living in the Gothic age.

With all this in mind, you can see why Final Fantasy 16 should pave the way for the rest of the franchise by making it easier for beginners to dive in and giving you the knowledge you need to follow the story. Despite its accessible mechanics, there’s still enough challenge for longtime players of the series or RPG veterans, especially with the boss battles, the later chapters, and the difficulty of Final Fantasy Mode.

Althought some may not favor this direction, it creates more opportunities for a wider audience where anyone can play. Thanks to its user-friendly features, even someone like me, who isn’t the best at RPGs nor has completed a single Final Fantasy, was immersed in the game. Now, I’d like to tackle the rest of the franchise, regardless if I’d be good at the combat, but I also can’t wait to see more of the series in the future if it follows the same format as Final Fantasy 16.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands. More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Related Posts