PS Plus December 2023 Predictions and Release Date

November’s free bundle of games is almost on the way out, and good thing too since we have higher hopes for December. Nothing has been leaked yet, but there are a couple of obvious picks based on popular demand and key timing. So, without further ado, here’s our PS Plus December 2023 predictions.

PS Plus December Predictions

Cuphead

Image Source: Studio MDHR

November saw the release of one of the best platformers in recent memory with Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Mario isn’t a PlayStation property, but that doesn’t mean there’s not an industry-wide appetite for awesome 2D platforming. The timing for Cuphead lines up well since it’s been on the PlayStation platform for four years already. The attractive $19.99 price tag and plenty of discounts since its release make Cuphead a prime candidate for a PS Plus free game.

Cuphead’s sole DLC, which was released last year, raises the chances for the original game to be included in December’s PS Plus lineup even more. PlayStation could use the base game as leverage for new players to buy the Delicious Last Course DLC, (and you should! It’s great). With the recent DLC, Cuphead Show, and a surge in the genre thanks to Super Mario Bros. Wonder, it seems like a surefire pick for a December PS Plus game.

Crisis Core Reunion

Not many people got to play the prequel back on the PSP, so it pleased many fans when a Crisis Core remake was announced and eventually released in December 2022 for PlayStation. It’s bold to have such a recent game for free on PS Plus, but all the cards line up too perfectly in this instance.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is one of the most highly anticipated games in years and it’ll be out in just a couple of months. PlayStation is absolutely devoted to Rebirth’s success and has been marketing it very heavily for years now, making Crisis Core Reunion a smart tool in their hype campaign. Also, it’s not entirely unprecedented to have a year-old game on the PS Plus free games lineup. Horizon Forbidden West was added to the PS Plus catalog back in 2022 to many eager players. It also helps that Crisis Core is a smaller project and a remake of an old game, making the chances even higher for a December reunion with … well, Reunion. What better way to board the hype train for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth than to play its prequel?

Gang Beasts

Gang Beasts was originally released on PS4 in 2014, so it’s surprising it hasn’t been a free PS Plus title yet. If ever there was a time to put it in the monthly lineup, now’s the time. Party Animals was released in September of 2023 and is a spiritual successor to Gang Beasts. We still don’t know when Party Animals will be ported to PlayStation, but gauging by interest, it’s inevitable.

If PlayStation is about to announce a Party Animals port at the Game Awards, it’s more than likely they’ll want Gang Beasts to drum up hype as a PS Plus game. What makes this inclusion even more likely is that it’ll fill the multiplayer slot among the lineup of games for December perfectly. I mean, it makes for a good holiday get-together game, doesn’t it?

PS Plus December Games Release Date

That’s it for our predictions for December 2023 PS Plus games. As for when the official announcement from Sony will take place, that’s still not known at this time. The monthly PS Plus games usually get announced on the last Thursday of the month, so Nov. 30 seems most likely. Expect to play these games a week after the announcement like in previous months. Dec. 7 on Thursday is our prediction for the official time at which you can download and play these free games.