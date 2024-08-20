Lost Records Bloom & Rage: Tapes, Tunes, and Timeless Bonds (Hands-On Preview)

Don’t Nod Studios is taking us back to the 90s for a narrative adventure with Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. From the same creative minds behind the award-winning Life Is Strange comes this new story guaranteed to capture your heart.

Recommended Videos

We play as Swann Holloway as she reconnects with old friends after receiving a mysterious package. Although the girls had vowed to never speak about the strange things that happened when they were teens, it seems that they now have no choice.

A Hands-On Preview of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage takes place in both 2022 and 1995 as the girls reminisce about their friendship and the events that occurred when they were teens. Every choice you make and action you take affects both timelines. As you interact with characters, capture moments on the camcorder, and make even the smallest decision, new paths are formed or altered.

Image Source: DONTNOD Studios

There are plenty of opportunities to shape the story and it all depends on how you play. The beauty of this particular narrative adventure is that you can slow down and take in the world around you. In fact, the game writers encourage it. I can’t help but feel like it is a metaphor for how we should have treated our teen years, instead of wishing them away so quickly.

In my eyes, Swann Holloway is the perfect 90s teen protagonist: awkward and self-conscious, with a deep yearning for acceptance. Nothing like the girls you would see in those unrealistic teen dramas we would see on TV. She is on the weirder side of quirky, obsessed with movies, and never seen without her camcorder. Her love for a great story extends beyond sci-fi shows and horror books to raunchy romance she’d never admit to reading. You get a good idea of who Swann is very quickly as you explore her room.

Image Source: Don’t Nod Studios

The game is steeped in 90s nostalgia; everywhere you turn there is another pop culture reference or piece of retro tech. Where would a 90s girl be without her Tamagotchi? Or a Walkman with those surprisingly uncomfortable headphones with thin foam covers?

As I played the preview, I took my time exploring Swann’s bedroom. It felt at times as if someone was holding a mirror up to my own awkward teen years. I saw my obsession with The X-Files, writing fan fiction, and my love for photography and horror novels, all reflected in Swann. I hadn’t realized I was that much of a 90s cliché and yet I find parts of my teenagehood scattered around a fictional girl’s room.

Image Source: Don’t Nod Studios

The 90s vibes are complimented beautifully by an original soundtrack, plus a few licensed songs you may recognize. The creative minds behind this game seemed to specifically craft a soundtrack that evoked a feeling of nostalgia and unease. With lo-fi beats mixed with something so familiar that I can’t quite put a name to, the tracks undulate between uplifting and unnerving. The carefully crafted compositions are unquestionably a perfect backdrop for the story of Swann and her friends. They feel timeless – entirely appropriate for both the 1990s and the 2020s.

Image Source: DONTNOD Studios

Using the camcorder should become second nature, especially since it is Swann’s passion. Indeed, as the story continues, it becomes very clear that you will miss out if you aren’t filming. I admit I played the preview through a few times and found a little something extra to capture each time. Don’t be in a rush to continue with the story. Understanding Swann is important in these moments. Would she rush on, or would she take her time to record the birdsong and spot the deer hoofprints?

The gameplay mechanics are uncomplicated and an integral part of building the narrative. I played using both keyboard and mouse and then on the controller to see the difference. Playing on a controller felt more intuitive, especially when using the camcorder. It quickly becomes quite natural to bring up the camcorder and film everything you can. As always, using headphones will give you a more immersive experience and is highly recommended.

Image Source: DONTNOD Studios

The girls are all great characters with distinct personalities that players will surely recognize in people they know. Nora is full of energy, and a bit of a rebel, but has a generous heart and a vulnerable side. Kat is enigmatic and a little hard-headed so she seems like the sort of person it takes a little while to get to know fully. Autumn, who I think is currently my favorite, is empathetic and thoughtful. The sort of friend every teenager should have. While playing for this preview, it was easy to warm to each of the girls, which is a real testament to the character design and writing from the Don’t Nod team.

Despite the preview being pretty short, I feel I got a decent taste of what is to come. And I cannot wait for more. The preview stopped just when it was going to get mysterious and strange, which is such a tease. I look forward to playing the game in its entirety, getting to know the group of friends properly, and finding out what happened in Velvet Cove in 1995.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy