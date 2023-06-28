7 FPS Games To Play While You Wait For XDefiant To Release

Image Credit: Ubisoft

The XDefiant Open Session gave FPS fans another opportunity to dive into Ubisoft San Francisco’s arena shooter but, as quickly at it opened up, it’s closed and players have to wait for the full release later this summer. As a result, we’re looking at opportunities to fill the void.

We don’t have a specific release date for XDefiant just yet, with the devs only promising a summer 2023 release. They’ve already revealed a pre-season and Year 1 though, so there’s a huge amount to look forward to. However, it’s not here yet so the fans waiting for it will likely be looking for games to play in the meantime. That’s where we can help. Here are 7 first-person shooters you can play while we wait for XDefiant to launch.

Naturally, this list is subjective and you might not be a fan of all the games. We’re trying to diversify our picks and suggest a variety of FPS titles to satisfy everyone. They’ve also got a lot in common with XDefiant, so they could also be the perfect way to warm up for the game’s full release.

1. Warzone

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

We’re starting with maybe the most obvious. A lot of people have drawn parallels between XDefiant and Call of Duty. Warzone, previously named Warzone 2, is CoD’s battle royale. It’s completely free to download and play, also featuring multiple ways to play — Resurgence, DMZ, battle royale, Plunder and so on.

There’s tons you can do and, off the back of Season 4, it’s as playable as its ever been. Players now have more health so games feel better balanced and there’s a brand new Vondel environment to enjoy, too.

2. Overwatch 2

Image Credit: Blizzard via Twinfinite

Another Activision-Blizzard title, Overwatch 2 is our second recommendation to plug the XDefiant gap. Like Warzone, it’s entirely free-to-play so you can download it with little to no risk if you don’t like it.

An arena shooter, its heroes are comparable to XDefiant’s Factions in the abilities and gear they bring into the battlefield. It’s organized chaos, fast-paced and colorful, and easy to immerse yourself in. If you love XDefiant, we’re sure you’ll get a kick out of Overwatch 2 as well.

3. Valorant

Image Credit: Riot Games via Twinfinite

Where Overwatch has Heroes and XDefiant boasts Faction, Valorant’s Agents bring their own unique set of abilities and gadgets. It’s a futuristic and unforgiving Counter-Strike alternative, perfect for XDefiant players who want to work on their centering, accuracy, and in-game intelligence.

Riot Games, the devs behind League of Legends, have crafted an intricate and addictive FPS title. It’s ideal to invest your hours into as you prep for XDefiant.

4. Rainbow Six Siege

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Where our first three have been free-to-play, Rainbow Six does come with a small charge. It’s well worth the $5 to $10 it appears to cost though, with nearly 70 Operators to choose from. Each boasts unique abilities and gadgets to take into the ultra-tactical FPS.

It’s a slower game than XDefiant and perfect for learning recoil control, playing smart and engaging opponents thoughtfully. There’s a steep learning curve for sure, but there’s also hours to invest, improve and prepare for XDefiant.

5. Team Fortress 2

Image Credit: Valve via Twinfinite

If you thought Rainbow Six was an OG suggestion given its 2015 release date, Team Fortress 2 takes the OAP title by some distance. That doesn’t detract from its quality as an addictive, replayable and damn enjoyable FPS though.

Players choose from RED or BLU teams, adopt one of nine character classes and fight to win in a series of modes, including Capture the Flag. It continues to demonstrate impressive longevity and, being completely free to play, is another that brings no risk should it not tickle your fancy.

6. Dusk

Image Credit: New Blood Interactive via Twinfinite

An unashamed ‘boomer shooter’, Simon Szymanski’s Dusk is a retro-styled FPS set in the fictional town of Dusk, Pennsylvania. It incorporates typical FPS elements alongside the supernatural, blending genres as well as providing bloody violence.

Its emphasis on movement, speed and survival are throwbacks to the basics of the FPS genre and will doubtless translate to XDefiant when it launches later this year.

7. Arma 2

Image Credit: Bohemia Interactive via Twinfinite

With a 2009 release date Arma 2 is the second oldest title on this list, guaranteed to scratch that FPS itch and leave you craving more. It’s generally based around infantry and aims to provide an ultra-realistic military combat experience.

From dynamic weather to ballistics physics, Bohemia Interactive left no stone unturned when they made the game. It stands up about as well as it ever has in 2023 and could be the game that fills the XDefiant void.

Those are 7 FPS titles to play while we wait for XDefiant to launch! For everything on Ubisoft’s upcoming shooter, including its Year 1 Roadmap, stick with us right here.

