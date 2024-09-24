Everything We Saw in September 2024’s State of Play

September’s PlayStation State of Play featured 20 new games for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2, including some of the most anticipated titles and some big announcements. Here’s everything we saw in September’s State of Play, as it happened.

Astrobot

The cutesy platformer that took the world by storm last month opened up the stream with the announcement of a new free DLC with five new online levels with speedrunning capabilities and ten new bots to rescue. The DLC drops later this year, with more on the way.

The Midnight Walk

This new game doesn’t just *look* like claymation, it actually *is* claymation. Ambitious? Yes. Burtonesque? Absolutely. The Midnight Walk is coming to PS5 and PSVR2.

Hell is Us

This one definitely looks interesting. Not much to go in in terms of storyline, but it appears to be some form of horror soulslike with fantasy elements set following some form of otherworldly war. Definitely one to keep an eye on.

Metro Awakening VR

The award winning post-apocalyptic franchise goes VR, with plenty of otherworldly threats as you search for a missing girl. Metro Awakening VR drops in November, so be prepared to scream yourself stupid.

Archeage Chronicles

A fantasy hack and slash that seems to take influence from a variety of sources. THere are characters who wouldn’t look out of place in Assassin’s Creed fighting alongside wizards, pirates, and classic barbarians. Archeage Chronicles drops in 2025.

Palworld

Palworld is coming to PS5! While it’s no secret that the game is making the journey, we can’t wait to see how the game will play on PS5 – and it launches today! Get ready to explore a whole new world of monsters and mischief.

Lunar Remastered Collection

Lunar Remastered Collection brings two classic PS1 RPG’s – Lunar: The Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete – the the PS5 with enhanced graphics, widescreen mode, and more. Expect plenty of classic turn-based action when the game launches in Spring 2025.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

The classic arcade game came to PS5 some time ago, but there’s more to be excited for. THe Radical Reptiles DLC brings Mondo Gecko and Mona Lisa to the game as playable characters, while the soundtrack has been remixed by guest composers. Both updates will be up later today.

Sonic X: Shadow Generations

Ahead of the release of the next Sonic the Hedgehog movie, a new update will bring movie star Keanu Reeves into the game as Shadow, reprising his role from the third Sonic the Hedgehog movie and reenacting scenes from the movie. This update to the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack arrives on December 12th, but don’t forget you can play the Movie Pack on October 25.

Fantasian Neo Dimension

THis one looks beautiful. It’s a turn-based RPG with handmade dioramas and a score by JRPG legend Nobuo Uematsu. There’s influence from a few different classic RPGs, so if you’re a fan of the genre this is definitely one to ask Santa for ahead of the December 5 release date.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

The latest Dragon Age game drops on Halloween, and wouldn’t you know it? It looks awesome. Fans of the franchise know what to expect, but has the franchised ever looked this good? Well, considering the last entry was available on the PS5, no. This is definitely one we want our haptics for.

Alan Wake 2: The lake House

Alan Wake 2 is getting its physical release next month, but we have more to look forward to, namely the Lake House DLC. This new campaign puts players in the shoes of Control heroine Jesse as she explores the Lake House, an FBC facility in Bright Falls.

Hitman: World of Assassination

Assassination games scratch a sadistic itch in us. Maybe it’s the fact that we get to create the most over the top and contrived kills possible, or just shoot our way through the crowd if we want to. We just know that dropping a chandelier on our enemies never gets old. World of Assassination brings the action to the PSVR2 this December.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered

Ooooh well isn’t this a pleasant surprise! Longtime gamers may well remember the Legacy of Kain series, particularly Soul Reaver – a post-apocalyptic vampire-themed game with fiendish puzzles and a world-shifting mechanic. Soul Reaver stars Raziel, a vampire/wraith combo out for revenge against his old friends and master. Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered drops on December 10.

Fear the Spotlight

The first game from Blumhouse Games, the gaming arm of the renowned horror filmmaker. this PS1-styled survival horror sees two girls exploring their school after dark and facing a host of supernatural scares. Fear the Spotlight drops on October 22, so if you haven’t finished Silent Hill by then, there’s your Halloween sorted.

Towers of Aghasba

Well, this one looks beautiful. Very Jim Henson. You get to build villages, care for the ecosystem, and visit the islands of other players. Not much on combat, but the thought of needing to fight those giant sky whales sends shivers down our spine. Towers of Aghasba drops for early access this November.

Lego Fortnite

Well, who remembers split screen mode? The thought may just baffle plenty of people who are used to play online, but before the internet it was the only way to go multiplayer. lego Fortnite’s split-screen mode lets people play together on the same PS5 for the first time, so why not save the teabagging and taunt your friends in person?

Fortnite Controller

This limited edition controller drops later this year, with preorders starting from October 3. Sure, it’s not for everyone’s taste, but fans of the game may well love the graffiti covering it.

Dynasty Warriors Origins

Hands up if you miss old-fashioned 1v1000 hach and slash games? Ah, the satisfaction, There’s nothing like mowing down a dozen enemies with a single well-placed strike, and this one looks like the most beautiful Dynasty Warriors game yet, taking full advantage of the PS5’s graphical capabilities. Dynasty Warriors Origins drops on January 17.

Monster Hunter Wilds

Ah, Monster Hunter. Sometimes, all we want is to fight dragons, giant bugs, and other fantastical beasts in a fantasy setting, with our friendly cat companions along for the ride. This one has a different style than you might be used to, and takes full advantage of everything the PS5 has to offer. Expect plenty of new beasts to conquer when Monster Hunter Wilds drops on February 28, with preorders open right now.

Lego Horizon Adventures

We knew this was in the work and we still can’t quite believe it’s real. Lego Horizon Adventures combines Lego with the acclaimed Horizon franchise, AKA the most gorgeous post-apocalyptic setting possible. Expect plenty of lighthearted humour, costume-switching tomfoolery, and giant robots when Lego Horizon Adventures drops on November 14.

Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered

One of PlayStation’s biggest and best original franchises, Horizon Zero Dawn follows Aloy, a young woman in a post-post-apocalyptic world who sets out to investigate a mysterious group that attacked her tribe – and uncovers the truth about what happened to modern day humanity along the way. The remaster includes updates to bring the graphics in-line with Horizon Zero West, and comes with 9 hours of re-recorded conversations just for that little extra something. Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered drops this Halloween for PS5 and PC – and if you own the original, you can upgrade for $9.99

Stellar Blade

A few extra things are coming to Stellar Blade! The game has a new photo mode, and from today you can listen to the whole soundtrack on select streaming platforms. That’s not all, though! Later this year, the game is getting a crossover with Nier: Automata as part of a new DLC.

PlayStation Plus

First of all, let’s check out next month’s monthly games. WWE 2K24 is there, so wrestling fans will be eating good – but so will horror fans! Dead Space and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus round off the monthly games, and will be available October 1.

The PlayStation Classics collection is also getting two new additions, and oh boy, are they classics. Dino Crisis is, simply put, “What if Resident Evil but Dinosaurs”, and while it never took off in the same way as Resident Evil or Silent Hill, it’s definitely something special. We’re also getting Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, so if you want to check it out before diving into Soul Reaver, now’s the perfect opportunity.

If that wasn’t enough, PlayStation are celebrating The Last of Us Day (September 26th) by adding The Last of Us: Part 1 to the PlayStation Plus Catalog on that date.

The Chroma Collection

This one isn’t a game, but damn, if it ain’t pretty. this new series of skins for the PS5 and DualSense 5 controllers will let you add some iridescense to your gaming, or else make the console and controller even shiner and white than before.

PS5 Pro

The PS5 Pro is officially on the way, bringing with it graphical updates, superior ray tracing, AI upscaling, and a variety of other upgrades. We also got a list of games getting the Pro Treatment, including some new announcements. If you’re considering upgrading, it looks like you’ll be getting your money’s worth.

Ghost of Yotei

Oooooh this is one we all hoped would happen, but now that it’s happening? Oh boy, are we unprepared. This sequel to Ghost of Tsushima looks absolutely stunning, from the Kurosawa-esque cinematography to the use of color. There also seems to be some more Western influences this time around with the music, and firearms are sure to bring a new twist to gameplay. Ghost of Yotei is coming to PS5 next year, follows a new protagonist, and oh boy, can we just fast forward please?

