13 Best Call of Duty Shirts, Ranked

With a huge fanbase and years of games behind it, the Call of Duty franchise has some of the best merch available. If you are looking for a gift for a COD fan or just to treat yourself then look no further. We have 13 of the best Call of Duty shirts available to buy right now. Check out our ranked list below!

We are starting off with a standard fit, classic green camo shirt with a Call of Duty logo. If you know someone who can’t get enough of the exciting shooter and also looks great in green, then this could be the perfect gift. The crew-necked, short-sleeved t-shirt comes in sizes small to XXL to suit most body types. It is produced in quality 100% cotton so it is fully machine washable.

Next, we have this smart heather gray shirt with a winged soldier design. This is the perfect t-shirt for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War fans! The unique spray paint style design shows a soldier printed in navy blue and a red-winged icon over it. You can get this t-shirt in sizes medium to 3XL and it is 100% cotton so you don’t have to worry about handwashing or dry cleaning.

Designer Charly brings us six stunning full-body designs in this collection of Call of Duty shirts. Our favorite of the lot is this gorgeous dark green on black design. Every design is crafted using heat transfer to ensure durability and a shirt that lasts as long as you need it to. The 100% polyester shirts are created to be soft, cool, and comfortable. Grab yours in any size between small and XL.

Our next pick is this cool Task Force 141 design featuring four missiles and four skulls surrounding the iconic number. We think the short-sleeved shirt looks especially smart in the ash heather color shown above, but it also comes in beige, dark heather gray and light gray. Sizes range from small to XXL and the shirt is 100% quality cotton for comfort and washability.

“What kind of a name is ‘Soap’? How’d a muppet like you pass selection?” Captain Price had a point, but the nickname had merit! If Soap is your favorite character in Modern Warfare II, then this is the ideal shirt for you. His portrait is printed in an iconic art style onto 100% pre-shrunk poly-cotton, meaning there will be no nasty surprises after it’s washed! All sizes and colors are available upon order so get yours today.

Our next choice is this unique skull and gun design with the Call of Duty name logo set beneath. This shirt design shows a clever nod to the legendary gun perk Roll the Dice from Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. The guns splayed out above the skull look like a mohawk of weaponry! Get this premium cotton shirt in a variety of colors from grey to pink and in sizes small to XXL.

We love this purple Call of Duty short-sleeved t-shirt with the large icon print. It comes in other colors too but we think this purple really suits the blue and pink ombre colors in the design. If you’d prefer another color you can choose from black, blue, dark gray, light gray, and navy blue. It is also available in small to XXL to suit most people. This shirt would make the perfect gift for a COD-loving mother, sister, dad, or brother!

This next choice is perfect for Call of Duty fans who don’t necessarily want a big logo emblazoned across their chest. Instead, we have a light blue masked solider with pink detailing. It’s still a bold and fun shirt design without screaming COD. The shirt is 100% top quality cotton for comfort and washability. You can also choose from a range of colours from black to navy, and multiple sizes to suit your style.

Our top 5 Call of Duty shirts start with this fun design. Verdansk is a classic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare map most fans will know. It’s also the main map in Warzone so online players will be familiar with it too. The quote design parodies ‘Straight Outta Compton’ by N. W. A. in its recognizable style. This 100% cotton short-sleeved t-shirt is available in sizes small to 3XL and in women’s or men’s fit type.

If Dead Silence has been your favorite Call of Duty perk then this shirt is for you. The perk is for stealthy players but this t-shirt design is far from discreet. It shows a large purple wild cat with the perk name displayed above it. You can grab this shirt in a variety of colors including pink or black, but we love the gray and purple combo!

This next design is similar to the Dead Silence shirt above as it’s based on a well-loved perk. Cold-Blooded essentially gives a player camouflage from some killstreaks. There’s no hiding away in this shirt, however! The bold and striking viper design will capture anyone’s attention. Find the shirt in many sizes and colors including light pink or navy blue to suit your own style.

In our second place spot is this unique Task Force 141 tarot card design t-shirt from Seven Times Six. The shirt is 100% cotton and comes only in black but this makes those colorful tarot cards really stand out. Inspired by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, this is a must-have shirt for any fan of the franchise. The street-ready style shirt is available in sizes XS to XXL to fit almost every player.

Our number one choice in Call of Duty shirts is this striking leopard design from Primitive which looks amazing printed in white on black. The shirt is available in black on green or black on white but we think this combo looks best! The design shows a fearsome wild cat with ‘Call of Duty’ written behind it, a pair of dice and a diamond, and a couple of slogans. This is one shirt for someone looking for something daring and different! Grab yours in any size between small and 2XL.

