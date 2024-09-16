All PS5 Exclusives, Ranked From Concord to Astro Bot

While PS5 exclusives might seem like an endangered species of titles, the console has finally amassed a fair few. Sure, some might eventually see a PC release, but in terms of consoles, Sony’s latest offering is the only place to play them.

And yet, as is the case with any console, some of the exclusives are better than others. That’s why we’ve taken the time to rank every PS5 exclusive from worst to best based on our own experiences with them.

Before we start though, there are some caveats to keep in mind. For starters, we are including PS5 titles even if they’re on PC so long as they don’t appear on any other consoles like the PS4, any Xbox variant, or the Switch. Likewise, we won’t be including remasters of titles that appeared on past-generation consoles. Only full-scale remakes are in the running. And with that out of the way, let’s get to the rankings!

15. Concord

There’s really no other game we could list at the bottom of our PS5 exclusives rankings than Concord, and it’s not even due to its quality.

Overall, the title isn’t some travesty of game design. It’s a perfectly serviceable hero shooter that does exactly what it needs to do, albeit with some rather bland character designs and by-the-books gameplay. If it had released a few years earlier, it might well have managed to inch a bit higher on this list.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case, and Concord launched well after the hero shooter genre was oversaturated and live service games were at max capacity. It was so poorly timed that Sony even made the unprecedented move of delisting the game and refunding players less than two weeks after its launch.

It’s a sad story all around, and it leaves us with no other choice than to put it at the bottom of this list. After all, the only thing worse than a console exclusive that’s rough to play is one you can’t even play at all.

14. Destruction AllStars

To its credit, Destruction AllStars was a novel idea for a PS5 exclusive. Designed with multiplayer in mind, it focused on dropping several players into a car-filled arena for a contest of smashing cars into each other and activating special abilities to maximize the carnage. What’s more is that this proved a viable concept, as the gameplay is reminiscent of a demolition derby with the vehicular carnage cranked up to 11.

Or at least, it is so long as you’re in the car. Between moments of cars colliding, there’s a lot of arena traversal and parkour-esque maneuvers that you do on foot which brings the gameplay flow to a screeching halt.

It ends up leaving the game as more of a proof of concept. There’s still fun to be had here, but not quite enough to make it feel like a must-have title for the PS5.

13. Stellar Blade

Controversies fueled by weird internet groups aside, Stellar Blade is a perfectly fine character action game.

The gameplay is just deep enough to keep you locked in for every battle, complete with challenging basses that force you to make use of all its different mechanics. There are also some interesting character designs to be found throughout, and the title brings its themes together well enough by the end for some interesting set pieces and ideas.

Past that though, there’s not a whole lot of other definitive strengths. The story is jumbled and unclear at times to the point that it can feel nonsensical. Character motivations and behaviors are just as unclear, and the overall world design is so random that it can come off as several different game ideas smashed together haphazardly.

These are by no means enough to send it to the bottom of our PS5 exclusives rankings, but they do leave the game on the lower end of our rankings.

12. Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin is a perfect example of what can happen when you try to stretch out a solid experience too much.

At its core, the game is a fairly well-done open-world samurai title. The story, loosely based on historical events is an engaging one, and the wealth of character choice and customization options available ensure you’re never without ways to mix up the gameplay, your character’s appearance, and so on.

Which is great for the first two dozen hours or so. After that, the game feels like it’s been artificially extended with repetitive side quests and missions, and the deluge of different gear to find can make deciding on gear a hassle. This results in all those options feeling like unnecessary padding.

None of these factors are so bad that the game isn’t worth playing, and it’s still a very well-made open-world title. But they do leave it lower on the list of PS5 exclusives, dragging it down to prevent it from meeting its full potential.

11. Astro’s Playroom

The fact that Astro’s Playroom is near the middle of our list should say a lot given it’s basically a free tech demo included with every PS5.

Brief as it may be, the game is a joyous showcase of fun platforming mechanics and ideas. Each new segment is a chance to help Astro explore and enjoy his world, and moments that highlight the PS5’s special features are sprinkled throughout.

What’s more, it’s the kind of game that fosters community and connection among its players. Following the release of new content to coincide with the release of Astro Bot, players around the world worked together to solve new puzzles and find new secrets.

All of this results in an impressive show of the potential PS5 exclusives have, and remains a solid entry in the console’s library even so many years after its release.

10. The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part 1 is, by virtue of it being The Last of Us, still an amazing game.

Revamped with improved graphics and visuals remade from the ground up, the game looks as good as it ever has. The gameplay is airtight and visceral, performances remain top-notch, and the story continues to be one of the best to ever be told within the gaming medium.

It’s a high-quality experience, and in terms of PS5 exclusives, it’s a welcome addition to anyone’s library. So why, then, is it in the middle of our rankings? Simple: It’s the third generation in a row that the game has been released, and aside from the visuals, it’s still the same game we’ve played so many times before. Even if it is one of the best games of all time, we can only rank it so high given it’s roughly the same experience that we had over a decade ago.

9. Horizon Call of the Mountain

Horizon Call of the Mountain is, without a doubt, one of the best PSVR games out there, let alone on the PS5.

Using the Horizon world and iconography, it presents players with an immersive dive through the series’ settings. You feel like you’re firing off arrows at its mechanical wildlife, and working toward some major discovery that can push the remnants of humanity forward past their current struggles. Its characters are serviceable enough to progress its plot too, and the story does what it needs to without overstaying its welcome.

So then why is it in the middle of our PS5 exclusives ranking? Well, the reason is simple: By virtue of being a PS VR2 title, it has a much higher financial barrier of entry compared to every other PlayStation exclusive. Even if it is a great VR title, we’d be hard-pressed to make the case that it’s worth dropping an extra $600 minimum to pick up the necessary hardware and software needed to play it.

If the stars align though, and you find yourself in a place to play this game, then we guarantee you’ll find some fun in this entry in the console’s library.

8. Helldivers 2

Few people could have seen Helldivers 2 coming, and fewer still could have predicted that it’d be a standout PlayStation 5 console exclusive.

The sequel to an RTS title that was exclusive to PC, the game pivoted to third-person action with a live service design. Players take the role of disposable soldiers dropped into all manner of dangerous and hostile areas, and they have deadly weapons at their disposal via both their basic weaponry and the orbitally dropped Strategems.

When all of this comes together, it forms an experience jam-packed with insanity and tailor-made for fun times with friends and online strangers alike. It’s little wonder the game was the sensation that it was at launch, and even if it hasn’t kept up that momentum, it’s still a solid entry into the library of PS5 exclusives.

7. Demon’s Souls

A FromSoftware-designed Soulslike is already a big draw for any console exclusive, but the fact that the PS5 has a from-the-ground-up remake of Demon’s Souls is still infinitely impressive.

Helmed by the remake specialists over at Bluepoint Games, the title feels incredibly faithful to the original Demon’s Souls released over a decade ago. Its atmosphere is still dark and oppressive — sometimes even more so due to the enhanced visuals and audio — and the gameplay remains challenging and tense even after so many spiritual successors and their gameplay refinements.

Of course, this dedication to remaking its original elements also comes with some drawbacks. Certain design flaws among the bosses have been perfectly replicated, as have mechanics that are less interesting and more so ideas that didn’t land even when the original released.

Nonetheless, the game is a welcome member of the PS5’s library, and anyone up for a challenging action RPG will be satisfied with what this title offers.

6. Final Fantasy XVI

Even if it isn’t the better Final Fantasy title on the console, Final Fantasy XVI is a welcome PS5 console exclusive if there ever was one.

Host to some impressive visuals during its insane battles, the title puts the console through its paces and feels like something that needs to be played on top-of-the-line hardware. Its character action approach to combat is a fresh new direction for the series, and the story is equal parts dark, gritty, and hopeful, with a healthy helping of JRPG cheesiness thrown in for good measure.

Honestly, there’s very little reason not to check this title out if you own the console. There are few experiences like it even with the other Final Fantasy game on this list, and you’d be hard-pressed to find many other games that can match its particular energy, especially among PS5 exclusives.

5. Returnal

When it comes to PS5 exclusives, Returnal is an odd one out and a much-needed break from the norm.

Whereas other titles are open to any player to some degree, this game seems poised to block people out with its high difficulty and barrier of entry. Its roguelike shooter design can be a major turn-off for those who don’t enjoy a constant loss of progress, and the abstract narrative can be infuriating for anyone who wants even a small bit of the story clearly explained to them.

And yet, when all of these elements are presented the way they are, you get something special. The game turns into a puzzle box to be deciphered and unraveled. Each adrenaline-filled run through its hostile, alien-filled world feels like progress toward unraveling its secrets, and every small connection you can make between its vague cutscenes feels like a major revelation.

There will still be people who will bounce off of this game hard, but if you give this one a chance, you’re in for one of the best gaming experiences the console has to offer.

4. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

If we had to point to the quintessential high-quality PS5 exclusive, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart would be a firm frontrunner.

On par with a Pixar film in terms of graphical quality and host to gameplay refined over the course of decades of entries, the title is a masterwork in games that are easy to jump into and enjoy. Its narrative is just as accessible, with minimal references to past entries and a story that even newcomers can fully appreciate with a short runtime worth of time commitment.

And that’s before you factor in the technological bonuses it boasts. The game takes full advantage of the PS5’s hardware with rapid jumps between worlds and minimal load times. As a result, it provides an experience that is still incredibly rare within the gaming space, especially outside of those provided by PS5 titles.

Is it the perfect console exclusive? Not remotely. But it’s still one of the PS5 exclusives which is easiest to recommend to anyone with the knowledge that they’ll enjoy it.

3. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is everything people want from a sequel, and an exemplar of the potential PS5 exclusives have to improve and innovate.

Most everything people loved about the first two games has been polished and refined, from the combat and general gameplay to the city traversal options. They’ve all likewise been expanded via the inclusion of two playable characters, with new skills and ability types to make use of as you navigate an expansive story which raises the stakes substantially compared to entries past.

What truly sets it apart as a console exclusive, however, is the fact that it feels like something meant for the latest console tech. The game loads seamlessly whether you’re fast traveling or diving into the game from a save. The recreation of New York bustles and moves with so many moving parts that it feels alive, and the graphics are absolutely stunning in their quality.

If not for the other PS5 exclusives that have released, this title would easily be in the running for our top slot, and is a must-play for anyone who owns Sony’s current-gen console.

2. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is more than just a great sequel, or even a great Final Fantasy game.

Exceptionally polished and well-designed, the title is about as close to a luxury experience as you can get on the PS5. Its graphics are among some of the best you can find in gaming, and the entire experience flows so seamlessly that you never feel like you’re playing anything less than a cutting-edge game on the latest game console.

It’s also packed to bursting with side content to enjoy alongside the epic story, and the gameplay is so deceptively deep that you can lose hours experimenting with every character’s move sets and abilities. And what’s more is that it all feels worth doing and interesting, no matter how much of the game you play through.

All of this is to say that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is an exceptional game all around, and the fact that it’s a PS5 exclusive is a huge win for anyone who owns the console.

1. Astro Bot

Astro Bot is, to put it bluntly, some of the most fun you can have with a PS5 exclusive and any video game in general.

Each and every level drips with care that comes through with every button press or character movement. The physics and inventive level design make it feel like a whimsical romp through worlds that are familiar yet fresh, right down to how they reinvent tried and true platforming mechanics with creative new ideas.

And that’s before you even reach any of the levels that pay homage to PlayStation franchises past and present. Whether you started playing PlayStation games last year, five years ago, or 25 years ago, the game has something that’ll pluck at your heartstrings, right down to the final moments of the credits.

It’s everything someone could want from a gaming experience, and there’s little doubt it will hold the distinction of being the best PS5 exclusive for years to come.

