For kids who day dreamed as they stared into the vastness of space during camping trips, Starfield seems like a dream come true. Sure, other space games have come before, but there is something special about Starfield. The vibes are immaculate, the graphics are top notch, the environments are immersive, and the NPCs can be pretty funny at times.

But as you really get into the game and come to grips with the controls and features, it soon becomes clear that this game will bring all your sci-fi stargazer dreams come true. And as proof, we’ve listed 7 ways Starfield brings our space exploration dreams to life. Do be warned, though, that there may be mild spoilers ahead.

A Universe of Possibilities

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

The role you take on as you build you character and life in Starfield is entirely down to you. One can spend as much time as they want creating the perfect face, and even add the battle scars as you go.

Of course, there are main quests to complete, but if you have a dream of becoming a Han solo-style space smuggler, then you can go right ahead and do that. Fancy yourself as more of a law-enforcing intergalactic cop? The galaxy is at your command.

Personally, I have fancied myself as a bit of a cosmic scoundrel, an outlaw like the good folk aboard Firefly’s Serenity, and the game has been more than accommodating to this play style.

Whatever and whoever you want to be, the choice is yours, and you can choose any side missions to suit your style. If you aren’t sure what you want to become, our guide for roleplaying in Starfield can help.

Start Dogfights in Space

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

If the starship battles in sci-fi movies like Star Wars get your engine revving then Starfield has what you need.

You can design and upgrade your ship as the perfect war-machine and take to the skies to see who else wants a piece of the action. There’s plenty of modifications that can be made to your ship to as you can improve your lasers, missiles, and ballistics so you can shoot enemies out of the sky!

You can even spend Skill Points in the Tech section and become an expert in Engine Systems, Starship Engineering, and Weapons Systems to really get an edge on your opponents. And, once the enemy is scattered into pieces, you can salvage what is left for yourself.

Be a Galactic Badass

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

If you are more of a Starship Troopers fan, you are going to want to get your hands dirty in face-to-face combat. This could be facing gangs of pirates or other ruffians, or dropping onto a planet of vicious beasts to go hunting for resources.

Starfield has some epic fights to start (and finish), and luckily there is an amazing range of weaponry to choose from. If you are lucky, you can find decent weapons when looting. Otherwise, you can save your credits to purchase one legitimately. Your dream of becoming a roughneck, gun-slinging badass is entirely possible in Starfield.

Design the Ship of Your Dreams

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via krunkstep77

Ever wanted to fly a classic ship like the USS Enterprise or Millennium Falcon? Perhaps your style leans more toward cult icons like Serenity from Firefly, or Red Dwarf’s Starbug?

Whichever ship’s helm you have imagined yourself at can be yours if you focus your energy on Ship Design and learn all there is to know about ship building. If you need some inspiration then check out our list of the coolest ships designed in Starfield. There are some amazing, and hilarious, ships to try and recreate!

Boldly Go Exploring

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Perhaps you feel more at ease with your feet on the ground? For some, there is nothing better than landing on a new planet or moon and finding out what lives there.

There are plenty of new plants and animals to discover, and resources to log and mine for. It can be one of the most peaceful parts of space exploration, but also brings its own challenges. Some of the beasts you will come across are aggressive and relentless, and some of the terrain can be pretty treacherous. Poisonous gases, freezing temperatures, and mountainous landscapes await you!

A Sci Fi Fantasy Come True

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

While it might feel a bit on the nose to say given this article’s title, Starfield can truly make your sci-fi fantasies come to life.

It is incredibly immersive, managing a careful balance of futuristic but realistic. This presents itself as a practical mix of hard and soft science fiction that combines logical scientific elements with fantasy sci-fi. The natural sciences you will experience in the alien flora and fauna are drawn in sharp contrast with the amazing powers you gain from the game’s artefacts.

It’s not all alien life and starship fights, though. If you get overstimulated by the excitement of a busy city, you can go and chill at home or The Lodge. You could even hang out in a coffee shop and people-watch if you prefer, soaking in the otherworldly surroundings.

Find Love Among the Stars

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Speaking of sci-fi fantasies, there is the possibility of romance to be found in Starfield.

Unlike Star Trek’s Captain Kirk, however, you won’t have passionate love affairs with multiple alien women. Your romance choices are limited to four humans who act as your companions; two female and two male. It takes some work like any good relationship, but your friendship will blossom into a budding romance.

Eventually you can marry any one of those characters, but if you want to be free and easy you can stick to flirting with everyone. I mean that’s what Kirk would do. And he would do it shirtless.