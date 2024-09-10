4 Ways Your Games Will Look Better on PS5 Pro

The PS5 Pro is officially on its way, and the price for the newest iteration on Sony’s current console is steep. Fortunately, there are some notable visual improvements that come with the console’s $700 price tag, and we’ve compiled five ways your games will look better on PS5 Pro.

A Higher Frame Rate During Fidelity Mode

Image Credit: Naughty Dog and Sony via PlayStation YouTube

A key feature of the PS5 Pro is its increased power, and that allows for some particularly marked improvement in terms of frame rate during Fidelity mode.

As shown with The Last of Us Part II, the frame rate of a game played with graphics prioritized can be doubled to a crisp and clean60 fps. This cuts down on choppy animations during gameplay, and the overall experience of playing the games becomes that much smoother and more immersive.

Sure, you might have to shell out a solid chunk of — if not all — of your pay for an entire week from work, but look on the bright side: you’ll no longer have to deal with mind-numbingly slow movement of characters or rough graphics.

Clearer Details During Gameplay

Image Credit: Insomniac Games, Marvel, and Sony via Official PlayStation YouTube Channel

While on the subject of not dealing with rough graphics, it’s worth noting that the PS5 Pro can render clearer details for objects in the far distance.

Sure, you might have been able to read a sign on a far off building or recognize that those car shaped objects were motor vehicles even with their dozens of rough pixels, but now that isn’t an issue. Even characters or objects that are barely within your rendering range will come through as recognizable and decipherable. And it only costs you the same price as a low end gaming lap top!

Faster Rendering and Better Ray Tracing

Image Credit: Guerilla Games and Sony via Official PlayStation YouTube Channel

But then, we haven’t even mentioned the impact on lighting of the PS5 Pro’s stronger tech.

In addition to the improved features listed above, the new console iteration’s Ray Tracing is significantly better thanks to faster rendering afforded by the better technology. As a result, game worlds and settings have never been so immersive, and even the most graphically impressive PS5 games can look even better than they did before.

Is it $700 worth of better? Time will tell, but the brief snippets of gameplay shown during the unveiling stream on YouTube have us ever so mildly optimistic.

AI Driven Upscaling

Image Credit: Insomniac Games and Sony via Official PlayStation YouTube Channel

All light jabs aside, one genuinely impressive feature of the PS5 Pro is its AI-driven upscaling of older titles.

Using machine learning, the AI program the PS5 Pro uses can sharpen and refine pixels so that the images from older games are depicted clearly and cleanly. To what extent is unclear, but if other AI upscaling examples are anything to go off of, then it could mean older games are displayed to a level of clarity as of yet unseen outside of full-on remakes.

Is this worth $700? It’s tough to say, especially given we haven’t seen much of it in action. Still though, we have our fingers crossed that it makes good on the console’s steep financial barrier of entry when it releases on Nov. 7.

