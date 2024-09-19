10 Stars We Would Cast In The Sims Movie

EA has confirmed the production of The Sims movie after months of speculation, leaving fans to wonder what it will be like. How much Sims lore will occur, and which stars will play our favorite Sims characters? As speculation grows, here is a list of who we think would make an amazing cast for The Sims Movie.

Aubrey Plaza as Bella Goth

Image Source: Lionsgate Television

No Sims movie would be complete without Bella Goth – the Sims icon in a skin-tight red dress. She is mysterious, sexy, and smart, so who better to cast than Aubrey Plaza?

Aubrey is known for the dry sense of humor and intriguing intensity she brings to her roles. Her performances in movies and TV tend to carry an enigmatic quality, which would translate so well to the role of Bella Goth. Aubrey brings unconventional characters to life and with the eerie Bella Goth, this Sims movie role could not be any more unconventional!

Tom Hiddleston as Mortimer Goth

Image Source: Universal Pictures

Mortimer Goth, husband to the strange beauty Bella Goth, is another mysterious member of the Sims community. Tom Hiddleston could play this wealthy scientist with a great mix of humor and depth.

Hiddleston’s roles in Marvel’s Loki and Crimson Peak show his ability to dip into drama, comedy, and intriguing mystery. He has a natural charm and could portray Mortimer Goth as the complex and sophisticated man he is. Tom’s elegance lends itself well to Mortimer Goth’s aristocratic background while adding a certain charisma to the role.

Steve Martin as Geoffrey Landgraab

Image Source: 20th Television

Geoffrey Landgraab married into one of the wealthiest families in The Sims. His wife, Nancy, is from the rich and well-connected Landgraab family who helped build Sunset Valley. Casting comedy legend Steve Martin would bring a balance of humor and eccentricity to the role of Geoffrey.

Steve Martin has a talent for bringing arrogant characters to life but making them likable. With Geoffrey Landgraab, he would be constantly battling to be the head of the family when, in reality, it is his wife, Nancy, who has all the power. Steve Martin would be absolute perfection in this role of the downtrodden patriarch who just wants a happy and successful family.

Pedro Pascal as Don Lothario

Image Source: HBO Entertainment

Don Lothario, the Sims’ local loverboy, makes all the ladies go wild and all the men mad with jealousy. Who else should be cast as Don Lothario in The Sims Movie than Pedro Pascal?

The Chilean actor rose to fame after playing Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, a dangerous and lustful prince with a quick wit. Since then, Pedro Pascal has become well-loved and highly popular thanks to his natural charm and charisma. Pedro Pascal would bring the alluring and suave Don Lothario to life in such a way that viewers would wonder if the role was created especially for him.

Zendaya as Nina & Dina Caliente

Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Nina and Dina Caliente are identical twin sisters with very distinct personalities, but it would be so fun to cast one actor to play both roles. The only person who could have the range to play two such different women would be the talented young actor, Zendaya.

Zendaya has proven time and again that she has an impressive range and can shift between two personalities easily. Zendaya can show Nina Caliente as a quiet, introverted, and vulnerable young woman while also playing the bolder, extroverted twin sister, Dina. Having the one big talent cast in both roles would be such fun to watch!

Doug Jones as The Grim Reaper

Image Source: Magnolia Pictures

When casting an iconic, otherworldly being who is tall, thin, and intimidating, there is only one actor who comes to mind: Doug Jones. If you don’t know who Doug Jones is, you’re mistaken… You just haven’t seen him without prosthetics and makeup.

Contortionist Doug Jones is best known for his non-human roles, such as Amphibian Man in The Shape of Water, The Faun in Pan’s Labyrinth, and Saru in Star Trek. There is literally no one else in the entire world who could play the Grim Reaper better.

Michael Cera as Nervous Subject

Image Source: Warner Bros.

Nervous Subject is a slightly obscure Sims character but has actually been a part of Sims lore since The Sims 2. Nervous Subject’s favorite hobbies are twitching and blinking, two actions we could definitely see Michael Cera perfecting for the role.

His father is rumored to be the Grim Reaper and he was adopted by Strangetown’s mad scientist couple, so it is safe to say Nervous Subject grew up to be a very odd man. Michael Cera, known for his nerdy characters, would bring an authentic restlessness to Nervous Subject. He’d make the audience feel slightly uncomfortable watching his twitching and uneasy demeanor.

Daniel Kaluuya as Bob Pancakes

Image Source: Universal Pictures

EA Games officially named Bob Pancakes as “the most least interesting man in the world”. With this in mind, it would be fascinating to see what Daniel Kaluuya could do to bring Bob Pancakes to life.

Daniel Kaluuya offered stunning performances in Jordan Peele’s Get Out in 2017 and in Nope in 2022, so to cast him as Bob Pancakes in The Sims Movie would be slightly leftfield. What could be interesting is seeing the intensity and magnetism he normally brings to his roles in something as seemingly mundane as Bob. Kaluuya could give Bob Pancakes the chance to be the enigmatic man he was always supposed to be.

Emma Stone as Eliza Pancakes

Image Source: Walt Disney Studios

Eliza Pancakes is often seen as the nagging wife of Bob, but she is so much more than that. We can see Emma Stone as a good fit for this perfectionist, neat freak character.

Eliza Pancakes’ marriage to Bob is pretty unhappy, and the two haven’t been getting on for a while. This antagonistic chemistry between the two would be fun to see portrayed by Emma Stone and Daniel Kaluuya. Stone has played a multitude of strong-willed and slightly uptight or dorky roles so Eliza Pancakes was made for her.

Judi Dench as Agnes Crumplebottom

Image Source: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Finally, our favorite grumpy old lady, Agnes Crumplebottom needs someone with a commanding presence, so who else could we cast in The Sims Movie but Dame Judi Dench?

Widow Agnes has very old-fashioned and strict moral values. She uses her purse as a weapon whenever she catches Sims canoodling in public! Haunted by the ghost of her husband, Agnes would need an actor with the range to play a strong yet vulnerable woman like Agnes. Dame Judi Dench would bring such gravitas to the role but would play it with the humor it requires.

