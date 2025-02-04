10 Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Window Games That Could Actually Happen

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set for release in 2025, with the first look trailer giving fans an overview of the console’s new features in January. Since its debut, the trailer has caused much speculation and chatter about which games could launch alongside the Switch 2, with many fans holding out hopes for new titles in their favorite franchises, as well as the return of some other deserving candidates. To explore this further, we’ve taken a look at 10 games that may actually be launch titles for the Switch 2.

Recommended Videos

A few clarifications here: when discussing the ‘launch window’ we’re looking at the first six months of the Switch 2 being on sale. We’re also not claiming that all 10 of these games would be released in the first six months. Instead, it’d be more likely that some of these release in the first six months, and some could be released a little later on depending on what stage they’re at in the development cycle.

Then again, if Nintendo wanted to absolutely ball out in the Switch 2’s first six months, these 10 games would certainly go a long way to achieving that.

Mario Kart 9

Image Source: Nintendo

Mario Kart is nothing short of a Nintendo Classic, and a beloved franchise title adored by fans of all ages. Mario Kart 8 came to the Wii U in 2014 and got a Deluxe version for the Switch in 2017. It has since remained one of the most popular titles on Nintendo’s hybrid system, providing players with endless hours of tire-screeching action in solo, couch co-op, and online.

A new Mario Kart game is one of few Switch titles to be almost guaranteed for release during the early lifespan of the Switch 2, as there has been evidence of such a game shown off in the official console hardware trailer. As this game was also the only game to be shown in this video, it would seem likely that fans will be receiving this game as soon as possible – likely as a launch title.

As for what new features or gimmicks a new Mario Kart game could include, one of the most popular fan speculations is that this title could introduce some sort of track variants, or dynamic tracks. Discussions around this topic include the possibility of tracks being reactive to the environment and changing as the race progresses, or each track having more than one variant with areas that slightly differ from the original. This could include flooded zones, night/day variants with slightly different obstacles, a run-down variant that has breakable pathways, and new hidden shortcuts, just to name a few.

Splatoon 4

Image Source: Nintendo

Splatoon is one of the most popular Nintendo-exclusive franchises to date. Players can create and customize their own Inkling or Octoling and then duke it out in team-based battles by fighting to cover the most map area in paint. While Splatoon 3 was released on the Switch in 2022, Splatoon 1 (2015) and Splatoon 2 (2017) were released just two years apart from one another. This means that there is a possibility eager fans might just receive a Splatoon 4 alongside the launch of the Switch 2.

Splatoon 2 itself was a Switch launch title, so this would be the perfect time to carry on such a tradition with a brand-new Splatoon game. As Splatoon is primarily an online PvP game, this would also be the perfect kind of title to showcase any new Switch 2 Online Play features and would likely be a title that convinces players to sign up for Nintendo Switch Online. Not to mention, Splatoon is also one of the best-selling franchises on Switch, with Splatoon 2 selling over 13 million units on its own.

Super Mario Odyssey 2 / New 3D Mario

Image Source: Nintendo

The Mario franchise is arguably the biggest Nintendo name across the years, sporting many different platformer titles, 3D adventures, and even spin-offs such as sports and racing games. Super Mario Odyssey was a very popular and well-received title for the Switch, bringing some fun new 3D gameplay mechanics for players to experience. With the success of this title, there is the possibility that Nintendo may surprise fans with a Super Mario Odyssey 2 title, or even a new Mario 3D game that goes in yet another unique direction.

Mario is undoubtedly one of the most significant Nintendo exclusives to date, topping the charts as their best-selling franchise. For this reason, having a new Mario game available to players during the early days of Switch 2 is sure to have the system flying off the shelves faster than you can say Shy Guy.

Bowser’s Fury seemed to make an attempt at putting a spin on the likes of open-world Mario games, receiving high praise from fans. If we were to make a bit of a prediction, there’s a chance we could see this sandbox open-world approach work its way into the next Mario game for Switch 2, just on a much bigger scale. A fan of the mustachioed plumber can dream, eh?

Fire Emblem

Image Source: Nintendo

Fire Emblem is a tactical turn-based RPG series in which players utilize a team of different characters and strategically place them across the map to battle enemies. The series has become incredibly popular over the years, with many dedicated fans holding Fire Emblem titles close to their heart.

After a hiatus following Fire Emblem: Three Houses in 2019, Fire Emblem Engage was the last title to be released on Switch in 2023. Engage sold over 1.61 million copies worldwide, proving the potential this franchise holds for Nintendo as a second-tier exclusive in the publisher’s library.

Launching a new title alongside the Switch 2 would certainly be a way to not only get longtime fans hooked but also introduce new players to the franchise.

It’s also worth considering what may have been a mouse-like functionality in the Joy-Con in the Switch 2’s hardware reveal trailer. A Switch 2 launch title could be the perfect way for players to experience this feature in-depth for the first time, and improved hardware means that Fire Emblem could truly step into new territory in terms of graphics and gameplay quality.

A New Legend of Zelda

Image Source: Nintendo

A new Breath of the Wild / Tears of the Kingdom-style Zelda title feels highly unlikely for the Switch 2’s launch window due to how much time and care is put into these titles. But there is still a very strong chance for the series to make an appearance in some other form.

This could take the direction of a title closer to Echoes of Wisdom, or perhaps even a remake of an older Zelda title to both play on the nostalgia of older fans and give younger fans who may not have had the chance to play an original, this experience with modern graphics and revamped gameplay features.

In terms of potential candidates for such a remake, both Ocarina of Time and Wind Waker are solid options due to the sheer desire from the Zelda fanbase. Other than that, there have also been rumors that Twilight Princess may have been coming to the Nintendo Switch at some point. Perhaps this will come to fruition in the form of a remake for the Switch 2, or at the very least, the port that so many have been holding out for.

Pokemon Legenda: Z-A

Image Source: Nintendo

Would this list even be complete without mention of Pokemon? Of course not. Luckily, a new Pokemon Legends title has been confirmed to be in the works. Pokemon Legends: Z-A takes place in a past Lumiose City, which originally featured in the iconic Kalos Region of the X/Y titles.

Limited information about the game itself is known, other than it taking place during the development of Lumiose City into a place where both people and Pokemon can thrive side by side. This title is set to release in 2025, so it’s not too much of a stretch that it’ll be released on both the original Switch and as a launch title for its successor. Nothing quite sells systems like a Pokemon game, after all.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Image Source: Microsoft

Various rumors regarding some Microsoft IPs, the Halo franchise, in particular, have caught the eyes of many fans around the world. Microsoft has already started taking on a multi-platform approach to its franchises, with Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, Forza Horizon 5, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle either already on PS5 or heading there in the coming months.

This has sparked discussion over the possibility of Halo MCC arriving on other consoles. This information has also been touched on by leaker NateTheHate, through his podcast. Nate also made past speculation about the Nintendo Switch 2’s reveal date which turned out to be very much true, so FPS fans are now hoping he’s right with his claim of a Master Chief Collection port on the Switch 2, too.

With this in mind, there’s a strong possibility that if Halo: The Master Chief Collection does indeed make its way onto other consoles, this will include the Nintendo Switch. What better way to make an impact doing so than to have it up for grabs upon release of the Nintendo Switch 2?

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Image Source: Nintendo

Metroid Prime 4 was initially intended to be released for the Switch after being announced to the public for the first time in 2017. However, after numerous delays and pushbacks, the fate of the game was seemingly left in limbo for an extended amount of time. Given technology has come a long way in almost eight years, fan expectations have too. As such, there’s a possibility that the old Switch hardware simply isn’t powerful enough to deliver the AAA, bounty-hunting affair that the developers want Metroid Prime 4 to be.

However, there have been some positive rumblings from Nintendo, who has stated that this title, now renamed Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, will be released in 2025. As this has been such a highly-anticipated title for almost eight years, it would make a perfect launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond would without a doubt run much smoother on the Switch 2 than it ever could on its predecessor. For this reason, it will likely dual-release, or even release exclusively for the Switch 2 in order to maximize player experience. An earlier release would capitalize on the hype for both this title and the console itself, so opting for this could be a smart move on Nintendo’s part.

Donkey Kong Country

Image Source: Nintendo

Donkey Kong is a longtime memorable Nintendo game franchise and video game character, carrying a number of titles across each console generation. When it comes to the Nintendo Switch, the latest Donkey Kong game was released a whopping eleven years ago in 2014, meaning that in comparison to other iconic Nintendo characters and franchises, poor Donkey Kong has fallen behind a bit in terms of brand-new titles.

While there has been a very significant gap since the last new DK title was released, a Donkey Kong Country Returns HD remaster was released in January 2025. Perhaps, this could be taken as a sign that Nintendo has something new brewing for the DK franchise. It would make sense to get players familiar with the predecessor title before a new title and fresh story take off.

Donkey Kong is long overdue a new title, and many fans of the lovable ape have been holding out hope for a while. While it would make sense to see a new DK Country game, there is also the possibility of an entirely new original Donkey Kong title, as the Switch never received one. The role of a Switch 2 launch title would surely be a brilliant way to maximize players picking this franchise up for the first time, or returning to enjoy a new adventure with such lovable characters.

Xenoblade Chronicles 4

Image Source: Nintendo

Xenoblade Chronicles is a JRPG franchise that has become increasingly popular with Nintendo Switch players over the years, highly praised for its massive, stunning open world and highly entertaining combat system. Players already have a remake confirmed for 2025 with Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, but many others hold high hopes for a brand new title, or ‘Xenoblade Chronicles 4’ being announced before the Switch 2 is released.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 released on Nintendo Switch in 2022, so there has been a three-year gap since the latest new addition in the series. Furthermore, every core Xenoblade Chronicles title on Switch has been released approximately 2-3 years apart. For this reason, there is a real possibility that players can expect a new Xenoblade Chronicles title to be created for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Such a game would certainly be a dark horse that would draw formidable attention to the Switch 2 and perhaps even be the tipping point for someone on the fence regarding a purchase of the console. The Switch 2 could take Xenoblade to new levels in terms of graphics and extensive open-world exploration, so releasing such a title could truly show off the console in all of its power. Lastly, this title would also fill a genre that has been largely untouched by other speculated titles on this list. A hypothetical new Xenoblade Chronicles entry would without a doubt make a strong start for open-world RPG titles on the Switch 2, setting the the bar for titles to follow.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy