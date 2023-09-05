EA FC 24 Preload, Unlock Times & Install Size Explained

FC 24 will usher in a new era in EA Sports’ football simulation franchise, with the developers’ exclusivity partnership with FIFA, the world governing body, expiring in 2023. But when will EA FC 24 be available for preload, when will it unlock and how big is its install size?

EA FC 24 Preload Times, Explained

Right now, there are no preload times available or confirmed for FC 24. However, we can use previous releases, like FIFA 23, as guiding examples.

FIFA 23 released on 27 September 2022 but was available for preload earlier. The exact preload depended on players’ platforms, with PC preload going live on 21 September 2022. For Xbox it was actually a couple of weeks ahead of the release.

As a result, we do expect FC 24 to be available for preload ahead of its release in September 2023. Exactly when is not clear and will likely depend on the version you preordered. Naturally, we’ll update this page as and when it’s available for preload.

When Can You Start Playing FC 24?

The specific unlock time for FC 24 depends on the edition of the game you have pre-ordered. There are two versions, the Standard Edition and the Ultimate Edition. As you’d expect, the latter gives you early access; the former asks you to wait for its global release. Their specific unlock times are as follows:

FC 24 Ultimate Edition: 12am, Friday 22 September 2023

FC 24 Standard Edition: 12am, Friday 29 September 2023

The 12am unlock time will be relative to your local timezone. As a result, those in the western hemisphere will have to wait slightly longer for the game to become available to play.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Those in New Zealand and Australia can look forward to getting their hands on FC 24 nice and early.

EA FC 24 Install Size

Again, we don’t know how big FC 24 will be. We expect a pretty hefty game though, in keeping with recent FIFAs.

FIFA 23 was around 50GB in size, so we expect FC 24 to be of a similar size. It could well be bigger, but a prediction of 50GB to 75GB seems realistic.

There will be some variation depending on your platform, with Xbox, PS and PC versions typically varying slightly. We’ll be sure to update this page as and when we know how big FC 24 will be.

That’s everything on FC 24’s preload, unlock and install size. Be sure to stick with us for everything FIFA’s successor series, including how the Ultimate Team evolution feature will function.