EA FC 24 Release Time: When Does EA Sports FC 24 Early Access Start? Answered

EA Sports FC will catapult football fans into a new era of soccer simulation, with the FIFA name confined to the past after the devs’ exclusivity deal with the FIFA governing body expired. But when does it release and when does early access for FC 24 begin?

We’ve had confirmation of when EA Sports FC 24 will release and, as has been the case in the past, it’ll depend on the version of the game you’ve forked out for. There’s two versions, the Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition. They launch on the following dates:

Ultimate Edition – Friday 22 September 2023

Standard Edition – Friday 29 September 2023

We don’t have exact confirmation of its launch times, but past FIFA iterations and typical EA titles go live at 12am in your local timezone. In short, those in New Zealand will be able to access it first, followed by Australia and east Asia, and so on.

There have been ‘New Zealand tricks’ in the past, allowing players to fake their location to gain early access. These have been made harder and harder to do and are not recommended under any circumstances. It’s best to just wait for it to launch in your region, even if it hurts to see gamers elsewhere getting in on the footballing fun before you.

Image Credit: EA Sports via Twinfinite

FC 24 Early Access

Right now, there are only two known ways of accessing FC 24 early. The first is outlined above – by pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition of the game.

This has long since earned buyers early access but, for the first time, will grant you a week’s exclusivity ahead of those that have bought the Standard Edition. In the past, it has only granted two or three days of early access.

The second is to sign up to EA Play, the publisher’s own subscription service. Memberships start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month and grant you early access to EA titles, as well as a number of other benefits.

Typically, this early access totals 10 hours ahead of a game’s full launch (as well as discounts on games and in-game content, like FIFA Points). The exact benefits associated with EA Play for FC 24 haven’t been confirmed yet.

That’s everything on FC 24’s early access period, release date and time. For everything else EA Sports’ new football simulation series, stay with us at Twinfinite.