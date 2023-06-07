How to Use Journal to Check Main & Side Quests in Diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

With a map almost 20 times larger than its predecessors, Diablo 4 is not just huge in size but also in content. With all these quests available, from campaign to side ones, it’s easy to get lost with so much information — and skeletons — on your screen. One of the settings that can assist you in keeping track of all your missions is actually quite hidden — so much so that I didn’t even discover it until I hit level 30. Here’s how to use the journal in Diablo 4.

How to Open the Journal Tab

The Journal was under our noses the entire time, just a bit overshadowed by the map’s frame, perhaps?

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

To check the Journal, open up your map first. On the right side of the screen, you can see the journal sticking out just a bit. It should tell you which button to press to access it based on the console you’re on. On PlayStation, it’s the ‘left’ on the D-pad.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

And there you go, all your Campaign and Side Quests are now visible. From the Journal, you can filter the quests, track them, check their objective, and read a brief text about each story. Pretty useful, right? I guess there won’t be any more lost barbarians out there.

And that’s how to access the Journal in Diablo 4. For more guides like this one, such as how to get Whispering Keys and more, check out the related links below.

About the author

Starleen Rivera Starleen is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and has been writing for entertainment sites for the past four years. She has a degree in Liberal Studies from SUNY Purchase. Some of her favorite games include Fortnite, Marvel Snap, and Disney Dreamlight Valley. If she's not gaming, she can probably be found drinking hot chocolate and reading a scary book. More Stories by Starleen Rivera

