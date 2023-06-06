Diablo 4 Traveler’s Superstition Side Quest Guide (Riddle Solution)

Image Source: Blizzard via Twinfinite

Diablo IV isn’t short on quests, even if you just focus on the main story. However, if you break away to complete side quests, these can be just as rewarding. Traveler’s Superstition, for example, isn’t your typical kill quest. It’s actually a riddle! If you’re having trouble figuring it out, here’s the riddle solution to Traveler’s Superstition in Diablo 4.

How to Solve Traveler’s Superstition in Diablo 4

Much like the Secret of the Spring side quest in Diablo IV, Traveler’s Superstition is a riddle, which is far removed from the skull-bashing you’d normally do to complete a quest.

You’ll find the Traveler’s Superstition side quest in the Hawezar region, specifically the Rotspill Delta. Unlike world events, you need to initiate the side quest yourself.

Read the Hastily Scrawled Note. On the ground, next to the statue and shipwreck, is a Hastily Scrawled Note that contains a riddle: Pay your respects to her, and she will see you safely on your way. Ignore her, and suffer the fate of these poor fools. That sure doesn’t sound good. Stand in front of the statue open the Emote Wheel The default hotkey is ‘E’ on keyboards and ‘Up’ on the D-pad for consoles. Choose the ‘Hello’ emote. This should be in your Emote Wheel by default. However, if you’ve changed anything, open the Emote Wheel and select the option to customize it. Locate ‘Hello’ among the emotes and add it in. Loot the chest. Along with experience for completing Traveler’s Superstition, a chest will appear containing some loot.

With that said and done, you’ve successfully completed the Traveler’s Superstition side quest in Diablo 4. That wasn’t too bad, was it? Keep this in mind with future riddles. Oftentimes your emotes are what solve them. For more related content, you’ll find guides and answers to questions, including our Diablo 4 review, using the links below.

