How to Increase Hunters’ Acclaim in Diablo 4 Season of Blood

Diablo 4’s Season of Blood is officially underway, and there are tons of new quests to do and new gear to collect. Most of the new items need to be farmed up manually, but there are some you can get just by taking part in various activities. Here’s how to increase your Hunters’ Acclaim in Diablo 4 season 2.

Diablo 4 Season 2 Hunter’s Acclaim Explained

Hunters’ Acclaim is essentially a new type of level progression introduced in Diablo 4‘s Season of Blood. Upon starting the game and arriving at Ked Bardu, you’ll find the Hunters’ Acclaim Bounty Board located right next to the Magistrate’s Office, as shown in the screenshot down below.

How it works is simple. As you take part in activities and rack up more Hunters’ Acclaim, your Hunters’ Acclaim tier will increase, and you’ll be able to start claiming rewards from the Bounty Board. Here’s the full list of rewards:

Tier Reward 1 Hunting Party Cache 2 Hunters’ Insignia Cache 3 Patchwork Leggings 4 Vampiric Power: Sanguine Brace 5 Hunters’ Livery Cache 6 Sack of Skeleton Chokers 7 Sack of Vampire Spoils 8 Blood Lord’s Armory 9 Vampiric Power: Accursed Touch 10 Pile of Vampiric Footwear 11 Blood Seekers Personal Effects 12 Crate of Vampire Spoils 13 Vampiric Signet Cache 14 Pack of Ghoul-Skin Gloves 15 Blood Bone Leg Reinforcements 16 Blood Seeker’s Weapon Cache 17 Sack of Vampiric Torques 18 Lord Zir’s Personal Stash

Once you have enough Acclaim to reach the next tier, come back to the Board and just click on the reward to claim it.

How to Farm Hunters’ Acclaim in Diablo 4

Now for the fun part. To rack up Hunters’ Acclaim, all you have to do is kill monsters and enemies in the Blood Harvest zones exclusive to this season. The best part about the Blood Harvest is that the event is basically active at all times, and there’s no need to watch out for event timers like with Helltides.

Open your map with the M key to find the teal-colored zones to identify the Blood Harvest, then just head there and start killing things. The Blood Harvest zone will move around every now and then, so just keep an eye on your map to keep track of it.

As you’re killing enemies, you’ll also receive items like Blood Lures and Potent Blood. The former can be used at Sanguine Altars to kill Blood Seekers, which can drop Seeker Keys, which are then used to open Seeker Chests. The latter are for unlocking and upgrading Vampiric Powers, which are the highlight of Season of Blood.

That’s all you need to know about how to get more Hunters’ Acclaim in Diablo 4 Season of Blood. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.