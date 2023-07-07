Image Source: Blizzard

With the upcoming release of Diablo 4 right around the corner, there are just a few days remaining to figure out which edition of the game works best for you. If you’re out to look as awesome as possible starting day one, there are a variety of cosmetic bonuses that come with the higher tier editions of the game, including a hellish-looking barding for your horse mount that will make it look straight out of the underworld. If that sounds appealing, here is how to get Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor in Diablo 4.

What is the Hellborn Carapace Mount Barding in Diablo 4 & How to Get

Image Source: Blizzard

The Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor is a special cosmetic barding for your horse mount that gives it a very unique, otherworldly look. It does not provide any stat benefits. If it’s something that tickles your fancy, this barding is a bonus item (pre-order not required) that is given out in two of the available editions of Diablo 4. They include:

Diablo 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition – $89.99 on all platforms (PlayStation/Xbox/PC) Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor Light-Bearer Mount (Pre-Order Bonus) Caparison of Faith Mount Armor (Pre-Order Bonus) Diablo III Inarius Wings and Inarius Murloc Pet World of Warcraft Amalgam of Rage Mount Diablo Immortal Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set 4-Day Early Access to Diablo 4 (Pre-Order Bonus) Temptation Mount Premium Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock



Diablo 4 – Ultimate Edition (Digital Only) – $99.99 on all platforms (PlayStation/Xbox/PC) Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor Light-Bearer Mount (Pre-Order Bonus) Caparison of Faith Mount Armor (Pre-Order Bonus) Diablo III Inarius Wings and Inarius Murloc Pet World of Warcraft Amalgam of Rage Mount Diablo Immortal Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set 4-Day Early Access to Diablo 4 (Pre-Order Bonus) Temptation Mount Accelerated Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock (includes a Premium Seasonal Battle Pass unlock plus 20 Tier skips and cosmetics) Wings of the Creator Emote



Note that in order to use the new barding on your mount, you’ll first have to unlock the actual mount feature in the game, which doesn’t happen until Level 40 in the Campaign.

That concludes our guide for how to get Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor in Diablo 4. We hope this helps you decide on which edition you want, and let us know how excited you are for the new game.

