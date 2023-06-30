how to get deathless visage in diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Unique items like Deathless Visage can be an incredible game changer as a Necromancer in Diablo 4. Any time you throw a Bone Spear, AOE damage follows its path, making it better for destroying crowds of mobs. If you roll with Bone Spear, we’ll teach you the way to easily obtain the Deathless Visage in Diablo 4.

How to Obtain Deathless Visage in Diablo 4

Unfortunately, getting your hands on the Deathless Visage in Diablo 4 is a roll of the dice. However, don’t leave just yet! While it can randomly drop from enemies, chests, and even breakable objects, there are ways to make it a lot easier to obtain.

Unlock World Tier 3. If you haven’t done this yet, now’s the time to do it. You’ll need to complete the campaign, the epilogue, and complete the capstone dungeon Cathedral of Light on World Tier 2. After then, switch tiers from the main menu or interact with the World Tier Statue in Kyovashad. Join the fight against demons in Helltide events. With access to World Tier 3, you can now engage in Helltide events. If you check your map, you’ll see portions of the map bathed in red. That’s the sign of a Helltide event. Killing demons within that area will drop Aberrant Cinders. Collect 175, then move onto the next step. Locate a Tortured Gifts of Mystery. You’ll have to do some searching due to the chests being randomly placed, but we have a helpful guide on all mystery chest locations, so don’t sweat it. Open up the largest one, which costs 175 Aberrant Cinders.

Now cross your fingers and hope the Deathless Visage drops in Diablo 4. Outside of Helltides, you can also run Nightmare Dungeons, provided your character is up to the challenge. There’s a good chance for unique items to drop, so it’s always a good fallback plan!

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Related Posts