Image Source: Blizzard

You just got an awesome legendary trinket that’s completely changed the way you play Diablo 4. Naturally, you upgraded it a few times, but not fully. You’re missing one key ingredient: Abstruse Sigils. What are they? Do Abstruse Sigils have a significant purpose? Let’s break down everything you need to know on how to get Abstruse Sigils in Diablo 4.

How to Obtain Abstruse Sigils in Diablo 4

Much like Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4, an Abstruse Sigil is a rare crafting ingredient you need to fully upgrade legendary trinkets, specifically rings and necklaces. The first few ranks are free, but the last upgrade for legendary jewelry requires Abstruse Sigils to finish the job.

Get your hands on a legendary ring or necklace. Easier said than done, right? Finding legendary trinkets in the wild isn’t very efficient. Instead, visit the Purveyor of Curiosities and spend Murmuring Obols on rings and necklaces until you get a legendary trinket. Speak with any blacksmith. It doesn’t matter who you speak to; all blacksmiths have the option to salvage gear. Salvage the legendary ring and or amulet. Provided the legendary jewelry you received doesn’t have any value to you, salvage the item using the ‘Directly in Inventory’ option and the Abstruse Sigil is yours!

Unlike armor and weapons, you can’t upgrade jewelry at a blacksmith. That job is reserved for jewelers, which you’ll find in any major city. It’s worth noting that imprinting an Aspect to legendary jewelry will also cost Abstruse Sigils.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to get Abstruse Sigils in Diablo 4. It’s a good way to keep your storage from bloating with unwanted legendary jewelry, while empowering the ones you do use. For more related content, go check out our Diablo IV review—you won’t be disappointed!

