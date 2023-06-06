Image Source: Blizzard

One of the many dopamine hits Diablo 4 offers is finding sweet legendary weapons and off-hands that greatly enhance your build. And the best part? Legendary weapons are upgradeable, just like any other item, with the use of Baleful Fragments. If you aren’t sure where to look, here’s how to get Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4.

How to Obtain Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4

Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4 aren’t hard to come by, per se, but you certainly won’t have a stockpile in the first few hours of the game. This is because Baleful Fragments come from legendary weapons and off-hands (that also includes shields).

Obtain a legendary weapon/off-hand. These don’t exactly fall from the sky, but you’ll have at least a few after a couple acts into the game. A more proactive approach is to grind world events for Murmuring Obols and spend them on identifying weapons and off-hands. It isn’t guaranteed but at least you have some control over why type of items you get. Visit a blacksmith. Once you’ve got a legendary weapon, and found it isn’t worth keeping, go to a blacksmith. Any will do, even ones in small towns. Kyovashad is always a good place due to its proximity to other major vendors. Salvage the legendary weapon/off-hand. I know, it hurts to even think of such a thing, but it’s the only way to obtain Baleful Fragments. When speaking to the blacksmith, you’ll need to use the ‘Directly in Inventory’ option under the Salvage tab in order to break down the legendary item.

That’s all there is to know on how to get Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4. It won’t be long before you have a nice stockpile given not all legendary items will be useful to you. Simply break those down and improve the ones that are. Keep in mind that Baleful Fragments are also needed for imprinting Aspects onto legendary items, too.

