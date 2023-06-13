How to Fix Fury Against Fate Bug in Diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard via Twinfinite

Fury Against Fate wants to halt your rage, but these solutions get you around that annoying bug.

Roaming the Dry Steppes in Diablo 4 you might stumble across a small tribe and their close-knit values. Their history is of war and honor, rubbing up against the brutal nature of the nearby cannibals. You help Ealda recover the spears of her ancestors and rally her Crane Tribe for battle against the cannibals. Well, that would happen if the quest didn’t bug out sometimes. If you’re having trouble, here’s how to fix Fury Against Fate side quest bug in Diablo 4.

How to Fix Fury Against Fate Quest Bug in Diablo 4

Here’s the problem: in Diablo IV, Fury Against Fate ends in a cave, with you fighting alongside Ealda. She gives a rousing speech and it’s off to war. However, she can get stuck or just won’t give the speech at all. Nothing is triggering! If that’s you, let’s start by:

Clearing nearby world events. Just outside the cave is a small village that’s the focus point for world events. Completing the world event first has been a good work around and worked for me, personally. Switch difficulty tiers. You can do this by heading back to the character menu (it’s off to the right) or by porting to Kyovashad and interacting with the World Tier Statue. Bring it down to World Tier 1, then give it a shot. Leave the Wasting Hollow and relaunch Diablo 4. You’d be surprised how often this solution works, though it isn’t unique to Diablo. Make sure to leave the dungeon first before you restart the game.

With that said and done, you now know everything there is on how to fix the Fury Against Fate side quest bug in Diablo 4. The game is still young, so it isn’t surprising that a few funky bugs bypassed the testers. Luckily, there are plenty of solutions to get around it.

