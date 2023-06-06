How to Complete Keeping the Old Traditions Quest in Diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard via Twinfinite

Keeping the Old Traditions is yet another riddle to solve.

When you feel like putting off the main story of Diablo 4, there are dozens of side quests to complete that give you different sides to Sanctuary. Many offer you a glimpse into the various cultures, like the side quest Keeping the Old Traditions. Let’s mark off another side quest, together, by showing you how to complete Keeping the Old Traditions side quest in Diablo 4.

How to Solve Keeping the Old Traditions Quest in Diablo 4

To complete ‘Keeping the Old Traditions’ in Diablo IV, you need to solve a simple riddle, just like Secret of the Spring. The riddle reads: Though timeworn, you endure. Before your colorful kin, I say: Yes, I keep our traditions!

You can initiate the quest in the Dry Steppes regions, at the Untamed Scarps. When you’re ready to go, here’s what you do:

Read the note to start ‘Keeping the Old Traditions.’ On the ground, next to some ruins, you’ll find a note called ‘Lonely Offering.’ Read it to start the side quest ‘Keeping the Old Traditions.’ Set it as your active quest and head to the marked location. Stand directly in front of the scary statue carved into the rock wall and open the Emote Wheel. If you’re on PC, press ‘E’; if you’re on console, press ‘Up’ on the D-pad. Choose the ‘Yes’ emote. Unless you’ve customized it yourself, the Emote Wheel won’t have the ‘Yes’ emote listed by default. Open the Emote Wheel, find ‘Yes’ and add it to an empty slot. Collect your rewards. In addition to experience and gold, don’t forget to loot the Hidden Chest that spawns nearby for some loot and elixirs.

And that’s all there is to completing Keeping the Old Traditions quest in Diablo 4. It isn’t the only quest with a riddle and it won’t be the last; in fact, over in Hawezar is the Traveler’s Superstition riddle. If you can’t get enough of this game, you’ll find links to more content down below!

