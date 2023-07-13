How-to-Complete-Blood-and-Sweat-in-Diablo-4

Whenever you finish a stronghold in Diablo 4, there’s a good chance several side quests open up, such as Blood and Sweat. It’s found off the beaten path a ways and easily missed. However, with Blood and Sweat essentially being a fetch quest, it’s worth investigating for some easy Renown.

How to Start and Complete Diablo 4’s Blood and Sweat Side Quest

While the Blood and Sweat side quest in Diablo 4 just has you making a few pit stops at a few key locations, unlocking the quest itself is a different matter. You’ll want to start by:

Completing the Ruins of Quara-Yisu Stronghold. The stronghold is located along the southeastern edge of the Dry Steppes. Once all three Infernal Spires are destroyed, and the boss is defeated, it gets a new lease on life as a small town. It’s not exactly beach side property, but it’s quiet! Read the Bloodstained Letter. Starting at the town’s waypoint, follow the road southwest until it splits into two paths. Head left and follow it back to a dead end. On the ground, next to a petrified corpse, is the Bloodstained Letter. Find the Crude Doll. From where you’re standing, head northwest to find a small ruined building. Interact with the pile of rubble to find a Crude Doll. Return the Crude Doll to its original owner. The little doll was originally Tuya’s, a mercenary who you’ll find in Alzuuda. It’s located west of Qara Yisu, in the Fields of Hatred. At the northern section of town, you’ll find Tuya hanging out by a large cooking pot.

Now that the doll is back to its rightful owner, Blood and Sweat will end and you can notch another Diablo 4 side quest on your belt. There are dozens and dozens more out there though, like Pilgrim’s Footsteps, and it wouldn’t hurt collecting every Altar of Lilith at the same time!