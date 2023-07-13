How-to-Complete-Blood-and-Sweat-in-Diablo-4

Whenever you finish a stronghold in Diablo 4, there’s a good chance several side quests open up, such as Blood and Sweat. It’s found off the beaten path a ways and easily missed. However, with Blood and Sweat essentially being a fetch quest, it’s worth investigating for some easy Renown.
How to Start and Complete Diablo 4’s Blood and Sweat Side Quest
While the Blood and Sweat side quest in Diablo 4 just has you making a few pit stops at a few key locations, unlocking the quest itself is a different matter. You’ll want to start by:
- Completing the Ruins of Quara-Yisu Stronghold.
The stronghold is located along the southeastern edge of the Dry Steppes. Once all three Infernal Spires are destroyed, and the boss is defeated, it gets a new lease on life as a small town. It’s not exactly beach side property, but it’s quiet!
- Read the Bloodstained Letter.
Starting at the town’s waypoint, follow the road southwest until it splits into two paths. Head left and follow it back to a dead end. On the ground, next to a petrified corpse, is the Bloodstained Letter.
- Find the Crude Doll.
From where you’re standing, head northwest to find a small ruined building. Interact with the pile of rubble to find a Crude Doll.
- Return the Crude Doll to its original owner.
The little doll was originally Tuya’s, a mercenary who you’ll find in Alzuuda. It’s located west of Qara Yisu, in the Fields of Hatred. At the northern section of town, you’ll find Tuya hanging out by a large cooking pot.
Now that the doll is back to its rightful owner, Blood and Sweat will end and you can notch another Diablo 4 side quest on your belt. There are dozens and dozens more out there though, like Pilgrim’s Footsteps, and it wouldn’t hurt collecting every Altar of Lilith at the same time!