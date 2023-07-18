How to Carry Over Progress to Season of the Malignant in Diablo 4

With each new season rollover in Diablo 4, players will be able to create a new seasonal character in the game and go through the entire campaign again. The goal is to see how quickly you can clear the game and reach endgame, while also tackling new challenges along the way. That said, it can be a total pain to have to restart the game so frequently, so here’s how to carry over some of your progress to Season 1 of Diablo 4.

What Carries Over to Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

Of course, you can’t just expect to carry over entire characters to a new season of Diablo 4 –that would defeat the purpose. However, you can carry over a couple of things to make life a bit easier once Season of the Malignant starts. Here’s what carries over in a new season:

All unlocked Altars of Lilith

Map progress

Altars of Lilith give all characters on your account permanent stat boosts and other benefits, and you can expect your new seasonal character to get all these buffs when you start a new game as well. In addition to that, all regions that you’ve uncovered on the map will also automatically unlock for your seasonal character.

It’s not much, but this should give you at least a little bit of a headstart in the new season, and you also won’t have to worry about uncovering the map all over again, especially considering how big Diablo 4 is.

How to Carry Over Your Diablo 4 Progress to New Seasons

Now that we’ve gone over what actually carries over to Season of the Malignant in Diablo 4, how exactly do you make sure you keep your progress when the season starts?

It’s simple; just log into the game before the July 18 patch, and the game client will automatically track everything you’ve unlocked on your characters so far. Even if you miss the login window before the July 18 patch, however, don’t fret. The game will track all your characters to see which character has the most progress, and that will carry over to all future seasonal characters.

As you make even more progress on your seasonal characters going forward, you can expect that progress to get carried over to all subsequent characters too.

Now that you know how to carry over your progress to Season of the Malignant, make sure to check out our guide on how to prepare for the new season, and how to carry your Renown over as well.