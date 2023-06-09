Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

The Druid is one of the most versatile classes in Diablo 4, and there are a few different ways to build it, depending on your preferences and play style. If the idea of summoning bolts of lightning and having cute wolves fight alongside you sounds appealing to you, here’s a breakdown of the best Storm Wolf Druid build in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Storm Wolf Druid Build Guide

With the Storm Wolf build for Druid in Diablo 4, the goal is to permanently stay in werewolf form while constantly applying lightning damage with all of your attacks. You’ll need to have a few Unique items to make the build work, as well as the following allocated skill points.

All Skills Required for Storm Wolf Druid

Skill Type Skills Basic Storm Strike, Enhanced Storm Strike, Wild Storm Strike, Claw, Enhanced Claw, Wild Claw Core Heart of the Wild, Abundance, Predatory Instinct Defensive Earthen Bulwark, Enhanced Earthen Bulwark, Preserving Earthen Bulwark, Ancestral Fortitude, Blood Howl, Enhanced Blood Howl, Preserving Blood Howl, Vigilance Wrath Elemental Exposure, Endless Tempest, Hurricane, Enhanced Hurricane, Savage Hurricane, Bad Omen, Electric Shock Ultimate Defiance, Cataclysm, Prime Cataclysm, Supreme Cataclysm Key Passive Earthen Might

In addition to the skills listed above, you’ll also want to unlock the following Spirit Boons for this build:

Calamity (Wolf): Extend the duration of Ultimate Skills by 25%.

Extend the duration of Ultimate Skills by 25%. Gift of the Stag (Deer): Gain 10 Maximum Spirit.

Gain 10 Maximum Spirit. Calm Before the Storm (Snake): Lucky Hit: Nature Magic Skills have up to 15% chance to reduce the cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 2 seconds.

Lucky Hit: Nature Magic Skills have up to 15% chance to reduce the cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 2 seconds. Scythe Talons (Eagle): Gain 5% increased Critical Strike Chance.

Gain 5% increased Critical Strike Chance. Swooping Attacks (Eagle): Gain 10% Attack Speed.

The Eagle should be set as your Spirit Bond animal here so that you can have two Boons: Scythe Talons and Swooping Attacks.

Required Unique Items and Aspects

Next up, let’s go over the gear required to make the Storm Wolf Druid build work in Diablo 4. Most importantly, you’ll need the Greatstaff of the Crone, which transforms Claw into a Storm skill and enhances your Storm Strike.

You’ll also need the Tempest Roar helmet that also transforms all Storm skills into Werewolf skills. Finally, the Mad Wolf’s Glee chestpiece will allow you to stay in Werewolf form permanently, while also strengthening all your Werewolf skills.

All three pieces of gear synergize well with each other to enhance both your Storm and Werewolf skills, greatly increasing your damage output.

As for what Aspects to imprint on your gear, here are our recommendations:

Rapid Aspect: Basic Skills gain increased Attack Speed.

Basic Skills gain increased Attack Speed. Mighty Storm’s Aspect: The Earthen Might Key Passive also applies to your Storm Skills.

The Mighty Storm’s Aspect, in particular, is quite crucial to the build as you’ll want as many buffs and enhancements to your Storm attacks as possible.

Skill Rotation

Finally, these are the skills you’ll have in your hotbar at all times: Hurricane, Blood Howl, Earthen Bulwark, Cataclysm, Claw, and Storm Strike.

The rotation is actually fairly simple, as Hurricane and Blood Howl will always be your main go-tos when you get into combat, interspersed with Claws and Storm Strikes to refresh your Spirit. You’ll want to save Cataclysm for elite enemies or large groups that you need to clear out quickly, and Earthen Bulwark for when you need to play a bit more defensively.

That does it for our Storm Wolf Druid build guide in Diablo 4. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

