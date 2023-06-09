Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 is full of places to explore, with an immense variety of NPCs that give all manner of quests and collectibles to help power you up in your epic fight against the underworld. Among the most unique are the vendor NPCs known as the Purveyor of Curiosities, whom are scattered across all five major regions of the map and provide some very useful gear and items, with the right amount of luck. If you’re curious (aha) about where to find them, here is our guide to all Purveyor of Curiosities Locations in Diablo 4.

What is a Purveyor of Curiosity in Diablo 4 & What Do They Require?

The Purveyors of Curiosities are special shops found in each of the five regions of the map, and there are eight of them in all. Upon interacting with the shop’s vendor, it will be revealed that they require a specific type of currency to make a purchase: Murmuring Obols.

Murmuring Obols can be acquired in a few different ways, including:

Completing certain sidequests that reward them such as “Secret of the Spring”

Obtaining and using Murmuring Caches, a consumable item that grants 50 Murmuring Obals upon its use.

Participating in and completing World Events; each one will give a maximum of 35 Murmuring Obals

Once you’ve collected enough of them, you can return to the Purveyor of Curiosity and exchange them for any of the following items:

Axe – 50 Obols

Sword – 50 Obols

Mace – 50 Obols

Two-Handed Axe – 75 Obols

Two-Handed Sword – 75 Obols

Two-Handed Hammer – 75 Obols

Cap – 40 Obols

Tunic – 40 Obols

Gloves – 40 Obols

Pants – 40 Obols

Boots – 40 Obols

You’ll notice that the items don’t have any specific names. The catch here is that each purchase of one of these items is essentially a randomized roll for that specific type of loot. If you purchase a ‘Sword’ for 50 Obols, you will receive a sword weapon of random rarity. If luck wins out, you can get some very useful gear or weaponry.

Purveyors of Curiosity also sell Whispering Keys, which are used to open Silent Chests spread across the open world throughout the game.

All Purveyor of Curiosities Locations in Diablo 4

There are 8 Purveyor of Curiosities shops in Diablo 4, and they can be found in the following locations.

Fractured Peaks One vendor is in the region’s capital of Kyovashad. A second one is in the town of Yelesna, which can be found in the southeast region of Fractured Peaks.

Scosglen Just one vendor can be found in Cerrigar, which is the region’s capital.

Dry Steppes One vendor is located in Ked Bardu, the capital of the Dry Steppes. The other vendor is found in Jirandai, a town in the south part of the region.

Kehjistan Located in the region’s capital of Gae Kul, to the southwest.

Hawezar One vendor is set up in the capital of Zarbinzet, found in the far west side of the region. The second one is found in the coastal city of Backwater to the east.



That concludes our guide for all Purveyor of Curiosities locations in Diablo 4. We hope you found this useful, and let us know what the best item you’ve gotten from one of these vendors was.

