How to Get Kept Confidence Hand Cannon in Destiny 2 & What the God Roll Is

Season of the Witch is live in Destiny 2, and with it comes a bundle of new seasonal weapons for Guardians to plunder; one being a brand new Strand Hand Cannon, Kept Confidence. Unlike its counterpart, Round Robin, this weapon is much easier to obtain, but can still be tricky to acquire if you don’t know what to do. So today, we’re discussing how to get the Kept Confidence Hand Cannon and what its God Roll is in Destiny 2.

Getting The Kept Confidence Hand Cannon In Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

For the short and sweet answer, to acquire the Kept Confidence Hand Cannon, you must partake in either of the two new seasonal activities — Savathun’s Spire or the Altar of Summoning. Seeing either of these activities to completion earns you a chance at nabbing the gun, but doesn’t guarantee it.

Successful completion will increase your chances, as the more you play, the more reputation you earn and the more Witch Engrams you acquire. Witch Engrams can be decoded at the Lectern of Divination in the helm, giving you another chance at the gun. Once you obtain at least one copy, you can focus your Engrams for better rolls.

Kept Confidence Hand Cannon God Roll

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, if you were looking for a Strand Hand Cannon with good PvE perks, you’ve come to the wrong place.

Nearly every perk on this gun is fantastic for PvP. With that in mind, the God Roll you should be looking for is Quickdraw and Eye of the Storm. Quickdraw is essentially what it sounds like, as it allows the user to draw the weapon incredibly fast, giving them the first shot in a shootout. Meanwhile, Eye of the Storm grants increased handling and accuracy as the user’s health decreases. Specifically, the highest boost will activate when the user’s health falls below half.

This combo is fantastic for PvP, as the gun’s naturally good stats combined with Quickdraw allows the user to almost always have the first shot and gain a massive boost in accuracy in case things go south. Slowly but surely, this gun has been climbing the ranks in usage too, and that isn’t likely to change as the season continues.

For the Barrel, Magazine, and Masterwork, you’ll want to aim for increased range and reload speed to help win more gun fights. Thus, you’ll want Arrowhead Brake for the Barrel, Accurized Rounds for the Magazine, and a reload speed Masterwork.

And with that, you know everything we have to share regarding how to get the Kept Confidence Hand Cannon and what its God Roll is in Destiny 2. If you have any other questions or topics you need help with, peruse the guides down below. Chances are we’ve written up a guide that’ll set you on the right path.