How to Unlock & Complete Unveiled Quest in Destiny 2

With the launch of Season of the Witch in Destiny 2, a new aspect for the Strand subclass has been released. To obtain the new aspect for your respective class, you must complete a new quest called “Unveiled.” However, some players need clarification on how to unlock & complete the quest. So today, we’re discussing how to unlock and & complete the Unveiled quest in Destiny 2.

Unlocking The Unveiled Quest In Destiny 2

Unlocking the Unveiled quest is actually very simple. All you need to do is to defeat Calus and complete the Lightfall Campaign. Once you do, head back to Nimbus, who will have the quest ready for you. The quest will begin by telling you to locate Osiris’s “Data Crawler.”

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, this doesn’t narrow down a proper location for you to go. However, all you have to do is scroll down to the bottom left of the Neomuna tab and select the “Veil Containment” activity, as shown in the image above.

Completing The Unveiled Quest In Destiny 2

Luckily, you don’t have to fight anything this time. When you load into the containment, simply walk up to the blue screen as shown in the image below, and interact with it.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Listen to the dialogue briefly, and the quest will update shortly after. The next step is to head back to Nimbus, who will tell you to go to the Pouka Pond, where you acquired the other Strand aspects. The new one will be waiting for you to be purchased.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Upon acquiring the new aspect for your class, the Unveiled quest will be completed, and you will have full access to the devastating power the aspect possesses.