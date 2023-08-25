How to Complete Altar of Summoning Seasonal Activity in Destiny 2

Season 22 of Destiny 2 has arrived, and with it comes a brand new seasonal activity, the Altar of Summoning. This is arguably one of the best seasonal events the game has ever seen, but that’s a story for a different day. In the meantime, we can breakdown how the event works, and what rewards you get it. So today, we’re discussing how to complete the Altar of Summoning seasonal activity in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Altar of Summoning Breakdown

The activity starts with you and your fireteam ascending the spire and being confronted with a Hive summoning circle. You all will cast your spells and head to the location where your designator tells you.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Before enemies spawn, you will determine what offering you wish to give for the summoning. Think of it as different tiers of difficulty:

Feeble Offering: Tier 1

Robust Offering: Tier 2

Powerful Offering: Tier 3

These offerings will dictate how powerful the enemies will be when you fight them and how many rewards you get, with Powerful Offerings providing the most.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

When you submit your offering, any of the three enemy groups will appear:

Lucent Hive

Scorn

Vex

Depending on which group you get, you will be tasked with various things, like destroying Void Crystals, killing certain enemies, and so on, until you defeat the final boss of the phase. Here’s how it will look:

Lucent Hive:

Harvest and deposit Burdens of Tribute

Charge the Arc Crystals

Scorn:

Destroy the Void Crystals

Vex:

Prevent Hobgoblins from sacrificing themselves

When you finish the wave, the blue bar in the top left of your screen will begin to fill. Depending on which offering you submitted, the blue bar will fill up a certain amount.

Feeble Offering: 15%

Robust Offering: 25%

Powerful Offering: 35%

Filling it up will make Eris appear to reward you, thus completing the activity. You can see this in the image below.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

When Eris appears, and you collect your rewards, the activity doesn’t send you into orbit. Instead, as long as you have offerings to give, you can grind the activity endlessly, thus earning loot. Destiny 1 veterans will remember this activity style in the form of the Court of Oryx from the Taken King DLC.

The rewards from this event are the new Season of the Witch armor and weapons, like the Semiotician Rocket Launcher, and more.

Overall, this is a must-run event and a great addition to the game.