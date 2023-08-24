How to Get Semiotician Rocket Launcher in Destiny 2, God Roll Explained

At last, Season 22 is now live in Destiny 2. With a new Season comes a plethora of new guns for Guardians to loot. A prime example is a brand new Strand Rocket Launcher, Semiotician. Unlike its predecessor, The Crowning Duologue, the Semiotician has access to a great perk pool that makes it a viable option in endgame content. So today, we’re discussing how to get the Semiotician Rocket Launcher & what the God Roll for it is in Destiny 2.

Getting The Semiotician Rocket Launcher In Destiny 2

To obtain the new Semiotician Rocket Launcher, you must participate in the new Seasonal activities, Savathun’s Spire, and the Altar of Summoning. Completing these activities will not guarantee the gun to drop. However, the more you do it, the more likely you are to get one.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

After obtaining at least one, you can return to the helm and visit the Lectern of Divination, the new “vendor” for the Season. From there, you can spend your newly acquired “Witch” Engrams, which can be used to directly purchase the Semiotician once you receive it for the first time. This method is used for obtaining better rolls of the gun. Speaking of which…

Semiotician Rocket Launcher God Roll Explained

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Rocket Launchers aren’t typically used in PvP activities, so we’ll only be going over the PvE God Roll for this weapon. The God Roll you should be looking for is Field Prep and Explosive Light.

Field Prep greatly increases the gun’s reload speed when crouching in place. Meanwhile, Explosive Light will generate stacks for every Orb of Power you collect until you have six stacks. Each stack is 25% extra damage on the shot.

This is a top-tier perk combo for endgame content like Raids, Nightfalls, and Dungeons. If you enhance the perks via crafting, this weapon will become even more potent, making it a must-have gun for the Season.