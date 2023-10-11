Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Season 23: Predicted Release Date, Time, Leaks & Everything We Know So Far

Destiny 2's 23rd Season is just on the horizon!

Image Source: Bungie

Destiny 2 receiving another new season is as expected as the sun rising in the morning. If either were to not happen, it’d be major news worldwide. Coming into the 6th year of Destiny 2’s lifecycle, we are finally approaching Season 23, and as with all new seasons, players will be wondering what is in store for them. To that end, we’ve compiled all the information we have on Destiny 2 Season 23.

Destiny 2 Season 23 Predicted Release Date & Time

Destiny 2 season of the Witch
Image Source: Bungie.net

Right now, we have yet to hear from Bungie when the exact release date for Destiny 2 Season 23 is, so everything is conjecture and a bit of guesswork.

Currently, the Season of the Witch will end on Nov. 28, so it is fair to assume that the newest season will start moments after. In the past, every single season started the moment the previous season ended. Season 22 started the day Season 21 finished, as did the seasons before it. As a result, we’d hedge our bets on Nov. 28 being the start date.

The time at which Destiny 2 will drop is completely unknown, and will potentially be a mystery until after Bungie drops the patch. You may be sleeping or halfway through your lunch when the Season starts, so keep yourself ready for when the news of its launch hits.

Destiny 2 Leaks & Everything We Know So Far

While major expansions aren’t exactly in the cards for Destiny 2 Season 23, we will see a handful of changes to spice up the day-to-day. There will surely be new weapons and a continuation of the storyline as we move to the end of Lightfall and into The Final Shape.

Bungie has also decided to hit the game with some balancing changes to bring down some of the overachievers and shake up the META. SMGs have an increase to their recoil coming. Sniper Rifle damage will be increased in PvE, but they’ll also see a counterbalance nerf in the Crucible.

Legendary shards are likewise being axed from the game to promote more ease of access for newer players. Do be warned though: There is no exchange for Legendary Shards so do not horde them moving into Season 23 and be sure to spend them as quickly as possible.

Due to the aim of a better experience for newer players, drop rates of Glimmer are also increasing to bolster that desire.

That’s all we know of Destiny 2 Season 23 release date, time, leaks, and everything else so far. For more Destiny 2 content be sure to check out the articles below!

