We Do A Little Running Codes (February 2024)

We Do A Little Running really gets the heart racing, especially when the lasers are dogging your steps. You’ll have to keep narrowly escaping death to get better, but that only goes so far. To make your life easier, we suggest using a few We Do A Little Running codes.

All We Do A Little Running Codes List

The rewards most common in We Do A Little Running are in-game currencies, like RunTokens and Coins. These are instrumental in improving your character beyond just skill.

We Do A Little Running Codes (Working)

release : x25 RunTokens, x250 Coins

: x25 RunTokens, x250 Coins tutorial : x30 RunTokens, x1000 Coins

: x30 RunTokens, x1000 Coins firstcode : x10 RunTokens, x50 Coins

: x10 RunTokens, x50 Coins vinnaxy: x25 Coins

We Do A Little Running Codes (Expired)

runningtime

How To Redeem Codes in We Do A Little Running

Image Source: Roblox Corporations via Twinfinite

First things first, you’ll want to be at the main menu. On the left-hand side, right at the bottom, select the Codes menu option. Now in the center, in the empty text box, type in a working code. Be mindful of spelling! Select the Claim button and the rewards are yours!

How Can You Get More We Do A Little Running Codes?

There are a couple ways to get more codes, outside of bookmarking our page. You can either join Blox Studio Simulators, the official Roblox group for We Do a Little Running or by joining the Blox Studio Discord server. Our guide and the Discord server are the best ways to be on the up-and-up with the latest codes.

Why Are My We Do A Little Running Codes Not Working?

Well, it’s incredibly important how you type in the codes. Like many Roblox games, We Do A Little Running has case-sensitive codes, so if you see a random letter capitalized, it should be typed as such. Of course, spelling is also important; if you get those two details right, and it doesn’t work, then the code has expired.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in We Do A Little Running

Image Source: Roblox Corporations via Twinfinite

We Do A Little Running has a couple ways to earn free rewards: objectives and ranks. Objectives, which you can find at the main menu, are quests that you can complete for coins and even RunTokens. Ranks reward the same items, but you only get these from gaining enough experience from playing.

What is We Do A Little Running?

In We Do A Little Running, you run a course that’s full of walls and traps. Meanwhile, a series of lasers are following you, getting closer and closer, which you need to avoid as best as possible or die.

Now that you have your We Do A Little Running codes, be sure to spend them effectively. They can provide a nice boost to your stats.