Voyage of the Four Seas Codes (August 2023)

Codes fit for the Pirate King.

Image Source: Lui Ying Choi

If you love One Piece, then you’re probably playing Voyage of the Four Seas right now, sailing the oceans and picking fights with Marines. When you’re not, you’ll need to put together the best squad; we’d expect nothing less from the Pirate King. Even a king asks for help every now and then, so here are all the available codes in Voyage of the Four Seas.

All Working Voyage of the Four Seas Codes

As of Aug. 28, 2023, you can still make use of the following codes in Voyage of the Four Seas, so get them while they’re hot:

  • 2391n6q686: x2 Full EXP Book (2-hour boost), x2 Superior Recruit Tickets, x100 Gold Fruits
  • NAMI666: x5 Superior Recruit Tickets
  • OP666: x500 Gold Fruits
  • ZORO666: x1 Simple EXP Book (1-hour boost), x200 Magic Dust

All Expired Voyage of the Four Seas Codes

Sadly, these have moved to the Graveyard of Codes and will no longer provide any free rewards.

  • 3efutmj674
  • 4ywvqjh668
  • 9egp0dz679
  • 9h1tmbf670
  • 9q6ep4569c
  • ace999
  • az07plj67b
  • bfa4lvc687
  • blwx4z8664
  • chopper777
  • dwk4jfe666
  • e285cpn660
  • fv4sxzc688
  • gljqv396a0
  • h4mkb5x69d
  • hl5tez7675
  • jrp98uf662
  • k1gcm7h671
  • k2lr5d767a
  • m581g6q669 
  • n63jlb4677
  • nvms3lq698
  • phwmd6j66f
  • q8dfkp6661
  • shxr1ty663
  • t5n6xmu676
  • usopp888
  • uzw3rh8673
  • v1x23wj68a
  • wf9jcax667
  • z7fgx3m678

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Lui Ying Choi via Twinfinite

Before you’re able to collect free treasure, you need to make it through Voyage of the Four Seas’ tutorial. It’s a tad long, but you’re welcome to quickly skip through the dialogue and whatnot without missing anything important.

  1. First, go to the Grand Line (if you’re sailing). It’s in the top-left corner.
  2. Now select your profile picture, located in the top-left corner.
  3. Choose Service, then Redeem Code.
  4. Type in a working code exactly how it appears on our list. Codes are case-sensitive.

