Voyage of the Four Seas Codes (August 2023)

If you love One Piece, then you’re probably playing Voyage of the Four Seas right now, sailing the oceans and picking fights with Marines. When you’re not, you’ll need to put together the best squad; we’d expect nothing less from the Pirate King. Even a king asks for help every now and then, so here are all the available codes in Voyage of the Four Seas.

All Working Voyage of the Four Seas Codes

As of Aug. 28, 2023, you can still make use of the following codes in Voyage of the Four Seas, so get them while they’re hot:

2391n6q686 : x2 Full EXP Book (2-hour boost), x2 Superior Recruit Tickets, x100 Gold Fruits

: x2 Full EXP Book (2-hour boost), x2 Superior Recruit Tickets, x100 Gold Fruits NAMI666 : x5 Superior Recruit Tickets

: x5 Superior Recruit Tickets OP666 : x500 Gold Fruits

: x500 Gold Fruits ZORO666: x1 Simple EXP Book (1-hour boost), x200 Magic Dust

All Expired Voyage of the Four Seas Codes

Sadly, these have moved to the Graveyard of Codes and will no longer provide any free rewards.

3efutmj674

4ywvqjh668

9egp0dz679

9h1tmbf670

9q6ep4569c

ace999

az07plj67b

bfa4lvc687

blwx4z8664

chopper777

dwk4jfe666

e285cpn660

fv4sxzc688

gljqv396a0

h4mkb5x69d

hl5tez7675

jrp98uf662

k1gcm7h671

k2lr5d767a

m581g6q669

n63jlb4677

nvms3lq698

phwmd6j66f

q8dfkp6661

shxr1ty663

t5n6xmu676

usopp888

uzw3rh8673

v1x23wj68a

wf9jcax667

z7fgx3m678

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Before you’re able to collect free treasure, you need to make it through Voyage of the Four Seas’ tutorial. It’s a tad long, but you’re welcome to quickly skip through the dialogue and whatnot without missing anything important.

First, go to the Grand Line (if you’re sailing). It’s in the top-left corner. Now select your profile picture, located in the top-left corner. Choose Service, then Redeem Code. Type in a working code exactly how it appears on our list. Codes are case-sensitive.

