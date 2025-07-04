Tsubasa: Final Shot Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 4, 2025 We found new codes!

What would Blue Lock be without Captain Tsubasa today? Well, it would still be the phenomenon that has hijacked Roblox, but you know what I mean! If you’re up for some OG soccer experience, then Tsubasa: Final Shot codes will be right up your alley.

All Tsubasa: Final Shot Codes List

Active Tsubasa: Final Shot Codes

WHOOPS : 20k Cash, 10 Lucky Spins, and 10 Talent Lucky Spins

: 20k Cash, 10 Lucky Spins, and 10 Talent Lucky Spins INTERESTED : 20k Cash, 4 Lucky Spins, and 4 Talent Lucky Spins

: 20k Cash, 4 Lucky Spins, and 4 Talent Lucky Spins RAZOR : 5 Lucky Spins

: 5 Lucky Spins BIGCCU : 4 Lucky Spins

: 4 Lucky Spins FORTRESS: 4 Lucky Spins

Expired Tsubasa: Final Shot Codes

CR

SORRYFORBUG

NOWORNEVER

RELEASE

How to Redeem Tsubasa: Final Shot Codes

Follow these steps to redeem Tsubasa: Final Shot codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Tsubasa: Final Shot on Roblox. Go to Codes (Discord icon on the bottom right). Type in or paste your code in the Enter Code text box. Click Claim to get freebies!

