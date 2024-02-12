Township Codes (February 2024)

What do you get when you combine farming and city-building? You get the aptly named mobile game Township, but unlike Cities: Skylines or Farming Simulator, it’s a lot simpler. The simple life is easier to live if you take advantage of some Township codes!

All Township Codes List

Many of the in-game rewards you get from codes revolve around the various resources, like cash, t-cash, coins, and even decorations.

Township Codes (Working)

There are no codes at this time.

Township Codes (Expired)

FREEBONUS2023

FREEGIFT2023

SPRING2023

TOWNSHIPGIFT

TOWNSHIPLOVE

TOWNSHIPFUN

TOWNSHIPAPRILFOOLS

TOWNSHIPBYPLAYRIX

Wendy Hladky

Jingle-Bells

MINE

CROPS

GROWCROPS

How To Redeem Codes in Township

In the upper-left corner you’ll see your level and population count. Underneath the population count, there’s a tiny cog icon. Tap that to open the Settings. Now, along the bottom of the Settings menu, select “Enter Promo Code.” Type in a working code, then select “Confirm.”

How Can You Get More Township Codes?

Why Are My Township Codes Not Working?

If your codes aren’t working in the game, it can mean a whole host of problems. It could be that you made a typo or that you didn’t capitalize certain letters. Similar to Eggy Party, some codes are also limited to Android and Apple.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Township

You don’t have a whole lot of options, but there’s still an opportunity to earn free gifts. While you’re in-game, you’ll see a little checklist icon on the left-hand side. Those are your tasks, which upon completion reward gifts like money and experience.

What is Township?

Township mixes the simple life of a farmer with city-building, but on a much more casual level. It’s pretty relaxing too, considering you don’t have to juggle a ridiculous amount of resources. And with tasks coming in regularly, you always have a goal to strive for.

Well, that's all there is to the latest Township codes!