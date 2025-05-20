Forgot password
Terminal Escape Room featured image.
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Category:
Codes

Terminal Escape Room Codes (May 2025)

Are you in desperate need of free hints? Use Terminal Escape Room codes.
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: May 20, 2025 07:12 am

Updated: May 20, 2025

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Utilize both your smarts and Terminal Escape Room codes to figure out how to leave. There’s no shame in using hints if you get stuck, so collect all the free ones you can by using codes. If you still can’t get out, then maybe consider a different Roblox game genre.

All Terminal Escape Room Codes List

Active Terminal Codes

  • thumbnailcode: Free Hint

Expired Terminal Codes

  • Mastermind
  • escape
  • COMINGSOON

How to Redeem Codes in Terminal Escape Room

If you’re having trouble figuring out how to redeem your Terminal Escape Room codes, here’s our quick guide:

How to redeem Terminal Escape Room codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Terminal in Roblox.
  2. Hit C on your keyboard or click on the Question Mark button on the left (while in the Lobby).
  3. Input an active code from our list into the Redeem Code Here field.
  4. Press Submit to collect your free rewards.

Drop by our Roblox Codes section and discover a whole bunch of free rewards that you can collect in your favorite Roblox games right now.

