Terminal Escape Room Codes (May 2025)

Utilize both your smarts and Terminal Escape Room codes to figure out how to leave. There’s no shame in using hints if you get stuck, so collect all the free ones you can by using codes. If you still can’t get out, then maybe consider a different Roblox game genre.
All Terminal Escape Room Codes List
Active Terminal Codes
- thumbnailcode: Free Hint
Expired Terminal Codes
- Mastermind
- escape
- COMINGSOON
How to Redeem Codes in Terminal Escape Room
If you’re having trouble figuring out how to redeem your Terminal Escape Room codes, here’s our quick guide:
- Run Terminal in Roblox.
- Hit C on your keyboard or click on the Question Mark button on the left (while in the Lobby).
- Input an active code from our list into the Redeem Code Here field.
- Press Submit to collect your free rewards.
