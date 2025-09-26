Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Sword Randomzier Featured Image
Image via Ultimatum Sttudioz
Category:
Codes

Sword Randomizer Codes (September 2025) 

Boost your chances with Sword Randomizer codes.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Sep 26, 2025 12:34 am

Updated September 25 2025
Searched for new codes.

Recommended Videos

Not all swords are made equal. Some are used by the local 12 year old who is learning karate from their Gym teacher, while others are used to slay dragons. If you don’t want the short end of the stick, you need to redeem Sword Randomizer codes.

All Sword Randomizer Codes List

Active Sword Randomizer Codes  

  • 300K: 300 Bux
  • INFERNAL: 200 Bux
  • 100KVisits: 300 Bux

Expired Sword Randomizer Codes 

  • There are currently no active codes.

Related: Aura Farm Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Sword Randomizer Codes

Here is how to redeem codes in Sword Randomizer, simply follow below:

How to redeem Sword Randomizer codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Sword Randomizer on Roblox.
  2. Press the Shop button on the left hand sign.
  3. Enter the code in the Enter your code here text box.
  4. Hit Enter and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danilo Grbovic