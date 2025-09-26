Sword Randomizer Codes (September 2025) 

Updated September 25 2025

Searched for new codes.

Not all swords are made equal. Some are used by the local 12 year old who is learning karate from their Gym teacher, while others are used to slay dragons. If you don’t want the short end of the stick, you need to redeem Sword Randomizer codes.

All Sword Randomizer Codes List

Active Sword Randomizer Codes

300K: 300 Bux

300 Bux INFERNAL : 200 Bux

: 200 Bux 100KVisits: 300 Bux

Expired Sword Randomizer Codes

There are currently no active codes.

How to Redeem Sword Randomizer Codes

Here is how to redeem codes in Sword Randomizer, simply follow below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Sword Randomizer on Roblox. Press the Shop button on the left hand sign. Enter the code in the Enter your code here text box. Hit Enter and receive your goodies.

