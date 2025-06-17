Forgot password
Steal a Capybara featured image
Image via Capybara Peoples
Category:
Codes

Steal a Capybara Codes (June 2025)

There's always a cute pet waiting for you with Steal a Capybara codes... Even if the pet belongs to someone else!
Image of Uroš Ignjatović
Uroš Ignjatović
|

Published: Jun 17, 2025 04:46 am

Updated: June 17, 2025

We looked for codes.

Recommended Videos

Who could blame you for snatching a capybara, what with them being so insanely cute and fluffy? The same goes for redeeming Steal a Capybara codes—if you’re ready to steal one, you’ll be delighted to get one for free! And that’s precisely what you’ll receive from these codes, along with some Cash. What more could you wish for?

All Steal a Capybara Codes List

Active Steal a Capybara Codes

  • Visits: 2,500 Cash
  • Like: Ghost Capybara

Expired Steal a Capybara Codes

  • There are currently no expired codes for Steal a Capybara.

Related: Capybara Evolution Codes

How to Redeem Steal a Capybara Codes

Here’s a quick rundown on how to redeem codes in Steal a Capybara:

How to redeem Steal a Capybara codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Steal a Capybara on Roblox.
  2. Go to Codes (the ABX button on the right).
  3. Type in or paste your code in the Enter Code Here text box.
  4. Hit Redeem to receive the reward.

That’s it about Steal a Capybara codes! If you want free rewards in other games, check out our Roblox codes section!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Image of Uroš Ignjatović
Uroš Ignjatović
Uroš enjoys two things: simulation games and free stuff. Of course he fell in love with Roblox as soon as it took off! Now he's into anything that shows even a hint of anime and/or RPG and, yes, that includes titles like Dead Rails and Fisch. If he's not hunting for freebies in games (Roblox or otherwise), you can find him playing the piano in a bar or working out (leg day is a must!).