Steal a Capybara Codes (June 2025)

There's always a cute pet waiting for you with Steal a Capybara codes... Even if the pet belongs to someone else!

Who could blame you for snatching a capybara, what with them being so insanely cute and fluffy? The same goes for redeeming Steal a Capybara codes—if you’re ready to steal one, you’ll be delighted to get one for free! And that’s precisely what you’ll receive from these codes, along with some Cash. What more could you wish for?

All Steal a Capybara Codes List

Active Steal a Capybara Codes

Visits : 2,500 Cash

: 2,500 Cash Like: Ghost Capybara

Expired Steal a Capybara Codes

There are currently no expired codes for Steal a Capybara.

How to Redeem Steal a Capybara Codes

Here’s a quick rundown on how to redeem codes in Steal a Capybara:

Launch Steal a Capybara on Roblox. Go to Codes (the ABX button on the right). Type in or paste your code in the Enter Code Here text box. Hit Redeem to receive the reward.

That’s it about Steal a Capybara codes! If you want free rewards in other games, check out our Roblox codes section!

