Stack the Blocks Codes (July 2025)

You'll earn more if you use Stack the Blocks codes.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Jul 3, 2025 06:36 am

Updated July 3, 2025

We added new codes!

Money, money, money, must be funny in the rich man’s world. That’s the song you’ll be singing after you redeem the Stack the Blocks codes and become rich by stacking blocks. Continue to multiply your earnings until you become extremely wealthy.

All Stack the Blocks Codes List

Active Stack the Blocks Codes

  • 4000likes—Redeem for a Free Spin and Restock
  • 500likes—Redeem for a Free Spin (New servers only)
  • 50likes—Redeem for a Free Spin (New servers only)
  • 200likes—Redeem for a Free Spin (New servers only)
  • 5000likes—Redeem for a Free Spin and Restock (New servers only)
  • 300likes—Redeem for a Free Spin (New servers only)
  • 3000likes—Redeem for a Free Spin and Restock
  • 400likes—Redeem for a Free Spin (New servers only)
  • 6000likes—Redeem for a Free Spin and Restock (New servers only)
  • 2000likes—Redeem for a Free Spin (New servers only)
  • 100likes—Redeem for a Free Spin (New servers only)
  • frozen—Redeem for Free Spins
  • 1000likes—Redeem for a Free Spin
  • 1500likes—Redeem for a Free Spin (New servers only)
  • 700likes—Redeem for a Free Spin (New servers only)
  • Favorite—Redeem for 2 Free Spins

Expired Stack the Blocks Codes

  • There are currently no expired Stack the Blocks codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Stack the Blocks

You’ll have to join the official Roblox group first and complete a short tutorial to unlock the Stack the Blocks code redemption system. It’s quick work, and redeeming codes is even faster, as seen below:

How to redeem codes in Stack the Blocks.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Join the A Blocky Game Roblox group.
  2. Launch Stack the Blocks on Roblox.
  3. Click the Codes button on the left.
  4. Type a code into the ‘Enter Code text box‘.
  5. Hit Redeem to obtain freebies.

On Twinfinite, you’ll find a lot of amazing games. Just hop into our Roblox Codes section and uncover a bunch of other rewards.

