Stack the Blocks Codes (July 2025)

Updated July 3, 2025
We added new codes!
Money, money, money, must be funny in the rich man’s world. That’s the song you’ll be singing after you redeem the Stack the Blocks codes and become rich by stacking blocks. Continue to multiply your earnings until you become extremely wealthy.
All Stack the Blocks Codes List
Active Stack the Blocks Codes
- 4000likes—Redeem for a Free Spin and Restock
- 500likes—Redeem for a Free Spin (New servers only)
- 50likes—Redeem for a Free Spin (New servers only)
- 200likes—Redeem for a Free Spin (New servers only)
- 5000likes—Redeem for a Free Spin and Restock (New servers only)
- 300likes—Redeem for a Free Spin (New servers only)
- 3000likes—Redeem for a Free Spin and Restock
- 400likes—Redeem for a Free Spin (New servers only)
- 6000likes—Redeem for a Free Spin and Restock (New servers only)
- 2000likes—Redeem for a Free Spin (New servers only)
- 100likes—Redeem for a Free Spin (New servers only)
- frozen—Redeem for Free Spins
- 1000likes—Redeem for a Free Spin
- 1500likes—Redeem for a Free Spin (New servers only)
- 700likes—Redeem for a Free Spin (New servers only)
- Favorite—Redeem for 2 Free Spins
Expired Stack the Blocks Codes
- There are currently no expired Stack the Blocks codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Stack the Blocks
You’ll have to join the official Roblox group first and complete a short tutorial to unlock the Stack the Blocks code redemption system. It’s quick work, and redeeming codes is even faster, as seen below:
- Join the A Blocky Game Roblox group.
- Launch Stack the Blocks on Roblox.
- Click the Codes button on the left.
- Type a code into the ‘Enter Code text box‘.
- Hit Redeem to obtain freebies.
Published: Jul 3, 2025 06:36 am