Squid Ding Codes (July 2025)

We’re not kidding when we say you’ll need these Squid Ding codes to survive. Aside from a variety of titles, emotes, and cosmetics, you’ll be able to get abilities that can help you beat all the challenges. And, yes, this particular Squid Game-inspired title includes challenges from all the seasons.
All Squid Ding Codes List
Active Squid Ding Codes
- 1KLIKES: 50k Bobux (New)
Expired Squid Ding Codes
- 100KP1MV
How to Redeem Codes in Squid Ding
Redeeming Squid Ding codes is, luckily, not a challenge. Just follow these steps:
- Launch Squid Ding in Roblox.
- Press the Codes button on the left (while in the Lobby).
- Input a code into the Type codes here field.
- Press the Enter key to collect your freebies.
If you’re looking for codes for another one of the many Squid-Game-inspired Roblox titles or a game of a completely different genre altogether, you should take a look at our Roblox Codes section.
