Squid Ding Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 8, 2025 Added a new code!

We’re not kidding when we say you’ll need these Squid Ding codes to survive. Aside from a variety of titles, emotes, and cosmetics, you’ll be able to get abilities that can help you beat all the challenges. And, yes, this particular Squid Game-inspired title includes challenges from all the seasons.

All Squid Ding Codes List

Active Squid Ding Codes

1KLIKES: 50k Bobux (New)

Expired Squid Ding Codes

100KP1MV

How to Redeem Codes in Squid Ding

Redeeming Squid Ding codes is, luckily, not a challenge. Just follow these steps:

Launch Squid Ding in Roblox. Press the Codes button on the left (while in the Lobby). Input a code into the Type codes here field. Press the Enter key to collect your freebies.

If you’re looking for codes for another one of the many Squid-Game-inspired Roblox titles or a game of a completely different genre altogether, you should take a look at our Roblox Codes section.

