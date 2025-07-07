Kraken Game Codes (July 2025)

Looking for the latest Kraken Game codes? Check our our article here on Twinfinite.

Updated: July 7, 2025 Added new codes!

Get your hands on these Kraken Game codes because there’s another Squid Game contest that you need to win. Roblox doesn’t discriminate when it comes to sea creatures—what matters is surviving the deadly challenges that await. Or, you could change sides and make other players’ lives extremely difficult.

All Kraken Game Codes List

Active Kraken Game Codes

2.5KLIKES—Redeem for 110k Coins (New)

Expired Kraken Game Codes

LAUNCHDAY

1.5KLIKESTHX

KRAKEN

How to Redeem Codes in Kraken Game

Here’s what you need to do to redeem your Kraken Game codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Kraken Game in Roblox. Press the Menu button at the top of the screen to get more options. Choose Codes. Input a code into the Enter Code box. Press Redeem to claim your free rewards.

