Kraken Game featured image.
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Kraken Game Codes (July 2025)

Looking for the latest Kraken Game codes? Check our our article here on Twinfinite.
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Jul 7, 2025 06:17 am

Updated: July 7, 2025

Added new codes!

Get your hands on these Kraken Game codes because there’s another Squid Game contest that you need to win. Roblox doesn’t discriminate when it comes to sea creatures—what matters is surviving the deadly challenges that await. Or, you could change sides and make other players’ lives extremely difficult.

All Kraken Game Codes List

Active Kraken Game Codes

  • 2.5KLIKES—Redeem for 110k Coins (New)

Expired Kraken Game Codes

  • LAUNCHDAY
  • 1.5KLIKESTHX
  • KRAKEN

How to Redeem Codes in Kraken Game

Here’s what you need to do to redeem your Kraken Game codes:

How to redeem Kraken Game codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Kraken Game in Roblox.
  2. Press the Menu button at the top of the screen to get more options.
  3. Choose Codes.
  4. Input a code into the Enter Code box.
  5. Press Redeem to claim your free rewards.

As so many Roblox titles offer a bunch of valuable free rewards to players, you should try to collect them all by visiting our Roblox Codes section.

