SpellCasters Codes (July 2025) [RELEASE]

Redeem SpellCasters codes and unleash the most powerful magic imaginable!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Jul 18, 2025 06:19 am

Updated: July 18, 2025

Added new codes!

SpellCasters codes are here to help you become a master of elements and conquer the battleground. Who needs a boring power like Earth when there are shiny and novel options like Lumos and Astral? I aimed for the Blood one, and all that free Aurum from codes helped me get it.

All SpellCasters Codes List

Working SpellCasters Codes 

  • 200MEMBERS: 200 Aurum
  • BUGFIXES: 500 Aurum

Expired SpellCasters Codes 

  • There are currently no expired SpellCasters codes.

How to Redeem Codes in SpellCasters

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem SpellCasters codes:

How to redeem SpellCasters codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch SpellCasters on Roblox.
  2. Click the Elements button in the main menu.
  3. Paste a code into the Enter Code Here text box in the bottom left corner.
  4. Hit Enter on your keyboard to get your goodies.

Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.