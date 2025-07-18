SpellCasters Codes (July 2025) [RELEASE]

Updated: July 18, 2025 Added new codes!

SpellCasters codes are here to help you become a master of elements and conquer the battleground. Who needs a boring power like Earth when there are shiny and novel options like Lumos and Astral? I aimed for the Blood one, and all that free Aurum from codes helped me get it.

All SpellCasters Codes List

Working SpellCasters Codes

200MEMBERS : 200 Aurum

: 200 Aurum BUGFIXES: 500 Aurum

Expired SpellCasters Codes

There are currently no expired SpellCasters codes.

How to Redeem Codes in SpellCasters

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem SpellCasters codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch SpellCasters on Roblox. Click the Elements button in the main menu. Paste a code into the Enter Code Here text box in the bottom left corner. Hit Enter on your keyboard to get your goodies.

