Sorcerer Battlegrounds Codes (May 2025)

Sorcerer Battlegrounds is a ruthless arena combat game that drops you right in the midst of battle without allowing you to gather your bearings. Choose your class and use its unique powers to obliterate everyone in your way so that you can redeem Sorcerer Battlegrounds codes in peace.

All Sorcerer Battlegrounds Codes List

Active Sorcerer Battlegrounds Codes

GREATEST_RETURN!503: 3 random Emotes (New)

Expired Sorcerer Battlegrounds Codes

/e !codeclaim MYFAULTT

How to Redeem Codes in Sorcerer Battlegrounds

Aside from getting all the other players off your back, here’s what you need to do to redeem your Sorcerer Battleground codes:

Run Sorcerer Battlegrounds in Roblox. Approach the Codes NPC on the bridge. Press E on your keyboard to interact. Click on Yes when asked whether you want to claim a free reward. Input a code into the Paste the code here field. Hit Submit to grab your free goodies.

Sorcerer Battlegrounds Trello Link

If you want to prepare yourself properly before jumping into action, check out our Sorcerer Battlegrounds Trello Link article. Here, you can find all the essential information on the game’s mechanics, controls, classes, and more.

