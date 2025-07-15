Forgot password
Sisyphus Muscle Push Official Image
Image via 404MaxLost
Category:
Codes

Sisyphus Muscle Push Codes (July 2025) 

Sisyphus Muscle Push codes are here to make your pecs jump.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Jul 15, 2025 10:03 am

Updated: July 15, 2025

Added new codes!

The developer of this game is way more charitable than Zeus. Sisyphus, aka you, only needs to push the boulder up 20km. That’s absolutely doable, especially after using Sisyphus Muscle Push codes. Not even Hades could keep you away from your goal.

All Sisyphus Muscle Push Codes List

Active Sisyphus Muscle Push Codes  

  • SISYPHUS: Free Rewards
  • 1KLIKE: Free Rewards 

Expired Sisyphus Muscle Push Codes 

  • There are currently no expired codes.

Related: Sisyphus Training Codes

How to Redeem Sisyphus Muscle Push Codes

Here is how to redeem codes in Sisyphus Muscle Push:

How to redeem Sisyphus Muscle Push codes
Image via 404MaxLost
  1. Launch Sisyphus Muscle Push on Roblox.
  2. Press the Code button in the top right corner of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the pop-up text box.
  4. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive