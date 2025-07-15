Sisyphus Muscle Push Codes (July 2025) 

Sisyphus Muscle Push codes are here to make your pecs jump.

Updated: July 15, 2025 Added new codes!

The developer of this game is way more charitable than Zeus. Sisyphus, aka you, only needs to push the boulder up 20km. That’s absolutely doable, especially after using Sisyphus Muscle Push codes. Not even Hades could keep you away from your goal.

All Sisyphus Muscle Push Codes List

Active Sisyphus Muscle Push Codes

SISYPHUS : Free Rewards

Free Rewards 1KLIKE: Free Rewards

Expired Sisyphus Muscle Push Codes

There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Sisyphus Muscle Push Codes

Here is how to redeem codes in Sisyphus Muscle Push:

Launch Sisyphus Muscle Push on Roblox. Press the Code button in the top right corner of the screen. Enter the code in the pop-up text box. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies.

