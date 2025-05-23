Shadow Tag: Curse of the Academy Codes (May 2025)

Updated: May 23, 2025 We looked for codes!

Recommended Videos

School can be scary, but not this much! When fear of the dark becomes overbearing, you’ll want some Shadow Tag: Curse of the Academy codes on your side. But for that to happen, the game will first need to be released, and that’s taking place only tomorrow. For now, you can at least read what we know so far about these codes!

All Shadow Tag: Curse of the Academy Codes List

Active Shadow Tag: Curse of the Academy Codes

There are currently no active codes for Shadow Tag: Curse of the Academy.

Expired Shadow Tag: Curse of the Academy Codes

There are currently no expired codes for Shadow Tag: Curse of the Academy.

How to Redeem Shadow Tag: Curse of the Academy Codes

Screenshot by Twinfinite

We’ll know how to redeem codes in Shadow Tag: Curse of the Academy as soon as the game comes out! Right now, there’s no way to know how the system works or if there’s even a code redemption mechanic implemented in this experience. So bookmark this page and visit us tomorrow—it’ll be a wholly different article!

If you want to grab some free rewards in other Roblox experiences, do it now via our Roblox Codes Section!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy