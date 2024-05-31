Character from unConventional Roblox experience
Image Source: Shocker Games
Category:
Roblox
Codes
Guides

Roblox unConventional Codes (May 2024)

Never knew school life can be this brutal.
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: May 31, 2024 09:25 am

Updated: May 31, 2024

We found codes!

Recommended Videos

If you’re looking for a list of all currently available Roblox unConventional codes, we’ve got you covered. This game from Shocker Games is all about superpowers, as you harness a range of abilities to fight NPCs and other players in the battle arena. Let’s take a look at all the available codes.

All Roblox unConventional Codes

Active Roblox unConventional Codes

  • unomilly: 50,000 Money, 200 Credits (New)
  • sorryforpinging: 140,000 Money
  • 5k: 100,000 Money
  • 4k: 500 Credits
  • sorryforshutdown: 50,000 Money, 2,000 Credits
  • thankyoufor75: 5,000 Credits
  • halftimesincome: 100,000 Money
  • thanks: 100,000 Money
  • upd7: 200,000 Money, 5,000 Credits
  • sorry: 1,000 Credits
  • grindbuffs: 100 Credits
  • happyhalloween: 500 Candy
  • trickortreat: 500 Candy

Expired Roblox unConventional Codes

  • sorrypokuya
  • merry
  • christmas
  • santa
  • hallowseve
  • spookyseason
  • quizmice
  • DailyGrind
  • lich
  • gronch
  • jousting
  • y2k
  • gobble
  • RERELEASE
  • roulette
  • abcollect
  • humbug
  • medicine

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox unConventional

Codes redemption in unConventional Roblox experience
Image Source: Shocker Games via Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem Roblox unConventional codes:

  1. Open unConventional on Roblox.
  2. Reach Level 4 with your character.
  3. Open the chat window.
  4. Type in /code [code].
  5. Hit Enter to claim your loot.

Related Article: Anime Extreme Codes

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If one of the codes you tried isn’t working, chances are that it’s either expired, you’re too low level (4/4.5/5/5.5 is usually required), or you misspelled it by accident. While you can’t do anything about expired ones, you can try to double-check your spelling when a code redemption fails, just to make sure you aren’t missing out on any working ones. Also, keep grinding if a code is still too high level for you.

Where to Find Roblox unConventional Codes

The best place to check for codes is the official Discord server. There, you’ll find a bunch of useful info, such as sneak peeks, development updates, event announcements, and, most importantly, codes. However, updates are really infrequent, and sometimes there is a long time between new codes.

During that time, you’ll be bombarded by irrelevant notifications and @everyone pings. So, it might be best you bookmark this post instead. We check for codes regularly and update the active list accordingly, so you should take advantage of that and save yourself some time.

Well, that is all we have on Roblox unConventional codes and how to claim them in-game. For more articles like this one, check out the Roblox section of our website. There, you’ll find lists for all the most popular action experiences, including Project Slayers and Blox Fruits.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Roblox Anime Racing 2 Codes (May 2024)
Anime Racing 2 cover art showing Luffy
Anime Racing 2 cover art showing Luffy
Anime Racing 2 cover art showing Luffy
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox Anime Racing 2 Codes (May 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 31, 2024
Read Article Echocalypse The Scarlet Covenant Codes (May 2024)
A group of anime characters in Echocalypse
A group of anime characters in Echocalypse
A group of anime characters in Echocalypse
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Echocalypse The Scarlet Covenant Codes (May 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton May 31, 2024
Read Article All Project Slayers Codes in Roblox (May 2024)
Project Slayers
Project Slayers
Project Slayers
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
All Project Slayers Codes in Roblox (May 2024)
Dylan Chaundy Dylan Chaundy May 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Roblox Anime Racing 2 Codes (May 2024)
Anime Racing 2 cover art showing Luffy
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox Anime Racing 2 Codes (May 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 31, 2024
Read Article Echocalypse The Scarlet Covenant Codes (May 2024)
A group of anime characters in Echocalypse
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Echocalypse The Scarlet Covenant Codes (May 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton May 31, 2024
Read Article All Project Slayers Codes in Roblox (May 2024)
Project Slayers
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
All Project Slayers Codes in Roblox (May 2024)
Dylan Chaundy Dylan Chaundy May 31, 2024
Author
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.