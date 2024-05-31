Roblox unConventional Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 31, 2024 We found codes!

If you’re looking for a list of all currently available Roblox unConventional codes, we’ve got you covered. This game from Shocker Games is all about superpowers, as you harness a range of abilities to fight NPCs and other players in the battle arena. Let’s take a look at all the available codes.

All Roblox unConventional Codes

Active Roblox unConventional Codes

unomilly : 50,000 Money, 200 Credits (New)

: 50,000 Money, 200 Credits sorryforpinging : 140,000 Money

: 140,000 Money 5k : 100,000 Money

: 100,000 Money 4k : 500 Credits

: 500 Credits sorryforshutdown : 50,000 Money, 2,000 Credits

: 50,000 Money, 2,000 Credits thankyoufor75 : 5,000 Credits

: 5,000 Credits halftimesincome : 100,000 Money

: 100,000 Money thanks : 100,000 Money

: 100,000 Money upd7 : 200,000 Money, 5,000 Credits

: 200,000 Money, 5,000 Credits sorry : 1,000 Credits

: 1,000 Credits grindbuffs : 100 Credits

: 100 Credits happyhalloween : 500 Candy

: 500 Candy trickortreat: 500 Candy

Expired Roblox unConventional Codes

sorrypokuya

merry

christmas

santa

hallowseve

spookyseason

quizmice

DailyGrind

lich

gronch

jousting

y2k

gobble

RERELEASE

roulette

abcollect

humbug

medicine

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox unConventional

Follow the instructions below to redeem Roblox unConventional codes:

Open unConventional on Roblox. Reach Level 4 with your character. Open the chat window. Type in /code [code]. Hit Enter to claim your loot.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If one of the codes you tried isn’t working, chances are that it’s either expired, you’re too low level (4/4.5/5/5.5 is usually required), or you misspelled it by accident. While you can’t do anything about expired ones, you can try to double-check your spelling when a code redemption fails, just to make sure you aren’t missing out on any working ones. Also, keep grinding if a code is still too high level for you.

Where to Find Roblox unConventional Codes

The best place to check for codes is the official Discord server. There, you’ll find a bunch of useful info, such as sneak peeks, development updates, event announcements, and, most importantly, codes. However, updates are really infrequent, and sometimes there is a long time between new codes.

During that time, you’ll be bombarded by irrelevant notifications and @everyone pings. So, it might be best you bookmark this post instead. We check for codes regularly and update the active list accordingly, so you should take advantage of that and save yourself some time.

Well, that is all we have on Roblox unConventional codes and how to claim them in-game. For more articles like this one, check out the Roblox section of our website. There, you’ll find lists for all the most popular action experiences, including Project Slayers and Blox Fruits.

