Anime Extreme Codes (May 2024)

I have the power of god and anime on my side!
Aleksa Stojković
Published: May 17, 2024 03:26 am

Updated: May 17, 2024

We found codes!

Whether you are new to the game or already a veteran, getting free resources to increase your power is always welcome. So, let’s look at the most convenient and fastest way of getting them for free in Anime Extreme: codes.

All Anime Extreme Codes List

Working Codes

  • RELEASE: 1,000 Energy (New)

Expired Codes

  • There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Extreme

Follow the instructions below to redeem Anime Extreme codes:

  1. Open Anime Extreme on Roblox.
  2. Enter the Shop using the cart button on the left.
  3. Scroll down to the Codes section.
  4. Type in your code in the text box.
  5. Click on Redeem to claim your freebies.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If one or more of the codes you tried aren’t working, be sure to double-check the spelling and retry. If the spelling is fine and the codes still aren’t working, there is a chance they are expired. Thankfully, the game will let you know if that happens, so you can simply move on to other codes.

How to Get More Anime Extreme Codes?

If you want to search for codes yourself, I suggest you visit the official AE Discord server. There is even a designated codes channel that seems to be updated. However, the devs also remove old codes, some of which might still be working. So, if you want the most complete list out there, then it’s best you bookmark this post instead.

And that sums up this list of Anime Extreme Codes. Visit more similar articles in the Roblox codes section here on Twinfinite. There are lists for all the most popular Roblox titles where having that bit of extra juice in your tank can go a long way.

Also, if you like idle experiences like this one, I suggest you check out Anime Rarities. The gameplay is a bit different, but the satisfaction you get from pulling the rarest stuff in that game is unexplainable.

Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.